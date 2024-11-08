NewsRegion/State

Long Island Democrats worried about Trump's return

Democratic officials are warning that NY could be a target of "retribution" from President-elect Trump, Newsday's Albany reporter Michael Gormley reports. Credit: Newsday

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Watch in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME