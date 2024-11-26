NewsRegion/State

'Clean Slate' law goes into effect

The state's "Clean Slate" has gone into effect, sealing some convictions once a person has completed their sentence. NewsdayTV's Ken Buffa and Newsday Albany bureau chief Yancey Roy report. Credit: NewsdayTV

