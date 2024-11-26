'Clean Slate' law goes into effect
The state's "Clean Slate" has gone into effect, sealing some convictions once a person has completed their sentence. NewsdayTV's Ken Buffa and Newsday Albany bureau chief Yancey Roy report. Credit: NewsdayTV
The state's "Clean Slate" has gone into effect, sealing some convictions once a person has completed their sentence. NewsdayTV's Ken Buffa and Newsday Albany bureau chief Yancey Roy report. Credit: NewsdayTV
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months