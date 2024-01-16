Slain Connecticut police dog remembered as 'fallen hero'

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut State Police dog killed last month while trying to subdue a fleeing suspect was posthumously honored Tuesday with the state's first K9 Medal of Valor.

Known as Broko, the dog was lauded as a “fallen hero” and credited with protecting the lives of state troopers and other officers on Dec. 21 when they attempted to serve Vaughn R. Malloy, 42, with a warrant for a 2022 shooting. Police later fatally shot Malloy.

“Broko was more than just a pet. Broko was a hero,” said Ronnell Higgins, commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, during a memorial ceremony organized by state police. “His selflessness and his loyalty protected troopers and law enforcement on that night as he did throughout his entire career.”

Trooper First Class Gregory Fascendini, Roco's handler since 2020, said he was awed by his canine partner's efficiency.

“At times, he was so dedicated and good at his job, I would just consider myself his chauffeur," he said.

Broko is the first Connecticut State Police dog killed in the line of duty by gunfire. A preliminary report from the state's Office of Inspector General determined Malloy fired several rounds at the dog and troopers, killing the animal, after he ran from a home in the Pawcatuck section of Stonington, near the Rhode Island state line.