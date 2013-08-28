AG Schneiderman responds to Donald Trump claims

Donald Trump's wrath apparently doesn't scare state Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman.

Schneiderman was on "Good Day NY" Tuesday to discuss his $40-million lawsuit against the real estate mogul for his seminar program, Trump University.

The attorney general denied Trump's claims that the suit is politically motivated and reiterated that his office received thousands of complaints about the program.

"He hasn't explained why he operated this thing as a university when it was against law; why they never got their teachers certified. These people weren't experts," Schneiderman said.

Participants paid fees of $1,500 to $10,000, state officials said. Trump, who has taken to Twitter and the airwaves to defend himself, said clients use skills from his program to become better entrepreneurs.-- amNEWYORK