Andrew Cuomo preparing to run for NYC mayor, sources say

Former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is preparing to run for New York City mayor, according to multiple sources, giving him a chance at a political comeback while stepping into a race featuring an incumbent embroiled in controversy.

Tuesday marks the opening of the petitioning period for candidates to gather signatures to qualify for a June primary in the mayoral race. Cuomo is expected to announce his bid in a matter of days, the sources said.

Two fundraising meet and greets have been scheduled for the next few weeks, one source said.

"Over the course of several months, he’s gotten enormous encouragement from people across the gamut, whether they are businesspeople or people from the labor movement," said a second source close to Cuomo who requested anonymity because nothing is official yet.

The source also cited polls showing Cuomo would lead New York City Mayor Eric Adams and seven other candidates if he jumps in, and said none of the other hopefuls have the name recognition or electoral base that can match the former governor's.

"Those are all encouraging signs," the source said.

Rich Azzopardi, a spokesman for Cuomo, said Tuesday: “It all remains premature, but New Yorkers know he spent a lifetime fighting for and delivering for them.” He then listed a host of projects completed and laws signed during Cuomo’s nearly 11-year tenure as governor.

But Cuomo would face scrutiny about the circumstances of his resignation as governor in 2021, amid allegations of harassing younger female aides, covering up the number of nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 lockdown and using state resources to write a book about his management of the pandemic — all of which he has vigorously denied.

Adams has been indicted on federal corruption charges, alleging bribery, wire fraud and soliciting illegal foreign campaign contributions. The Trump administration, after taking office in January, ordered the federal Department of Justice to dismiss the charges and has formally moved to do so. But a federal judge has deferred a ruling on the dismissal motion.

Meanwhile, Adams said Monday he intends to run for reelection.