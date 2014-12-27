Would-be Christmas robber from Elmhurst falls off roof, cops say

Authorities say a would-be burglar escaped serious injury when he fell off the roof of a northern New Jersey building on Christmas morning.

But Lyndhurst police say 30-year-old Andy Paredes, of Elmhurst, New York, now faces burglary and criminal mischief charges.

A woman told police that she heard a loud noise outside of her third-floor apartment around 5 a.m. Thursday and saw a man opening a window of the unit below hers. But when a light came on in the unit he was trying to enter, the man tried to run across the roof and fell, landing on a shrub.

The man then tried to flee on foot, but was soon found by police on a nearby street.

A telephone number for Paredes could not be located Saturday.