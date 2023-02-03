Parents of Buffalo State student from Baldwin who was fatally stabbed outside dorm sues universities

The heartbroken parents of a Buffalo State student from Baldwin who was fatally stabbed outside a dorm on the University at Buffalo campus in October have sued both schools, saying in court papers that officials failed to provide proper security for their 19-year-old son.

The lawsuit, filed Jan. 11 with the New York State Court of Claims by the parents of Tyler X. Lewis, said the universities failed to adequately vet applicants and admitted students with histories of violence.

Roquishia Lewis, Tyler’s mother, said officials with the schools and Buffalo-area law-enforcement agencies know the identity of one person linked to her son's stabbing but have yet to make an arrest.

“I can’t even grieve properly because of them,” she said while sobbing during a recent phone interview. “It is not fair. It is disgusting. He’s my only baby, my only child, and it’s not fair. It’s torture.”

What to know Parents of a Buffalo State student from Baldwin who was fatally on the University at Buffalo campus in have sued both schools.

from Baldwin who was fatally on the University at Buffalo campus in have sued both schools. The lawsuit, filed Jan. 11 with the New York State Court of Claims by the parents of Tyler X. Lewis, said the universities failed to adequately vet applicants and admitted students with histories of violence.

of Claims by the parents of Tyler X. Lewis, said the universities failed to adequately vet applicants and admitted students with histories of violence. University police said the investigation into Lewis' killing is moving into its final state.

Shortly after the murder, university police had said they had identified a person of interest in the stabbing, a male between 19 and 22 years old.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The lawsuit filed by Roquishia and Terence Lewis, Tyler's father, said the schools failed to adequately screen students with violent histories.

“The defendant universities deliberately and/or recklessly admitted students known to be a danger or known to have a dangerous propensity, thereby exposing the claimants’ only child to a dangerous environment where he was likely to be seriously injured or killed,” the lawsuit said.

Chris Bartolomei, the chief of University Police at the University of Buffalo, said in a statement issued Monday that the investigation into Lewis' killing is moving into its final state. He said he expected the Erie County District Attorney’s Office will take soon action on the case.

“We understand the family’s desire for a full understanding and account of what occurred on the tragic evening of Oct. 14, 2022,” Bartolomei said. “We want nothing more than to provide the Lewis family with answers that will help them make sense of Tyler’s tragic death. Because this remains an active investigation, we are unable to publicly release any further information until the DA is prepared to do so.”

In a statement released Wednesday, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn also said the investigation is nearly finished.

“While it is my policy to not comment during an active investigation, I want to assure the Lewis family, University at Buffalo and Buffalo State University communities and the public that this case remains a top priority,” Flynn said.

Buffalo State officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Roquishia Lewis joined friends of her son and local activists at the University at Buffalo North Campus last week to hand out flyers advertising a $4,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The Lewis family also established an anonymous tip line — 716-226-6336 — for information about Tyler’s murder. The goal, she said, was to pressure authorities to wrap up the investigation.

Lewis, a sophomore majoring in pre-business administration at Buffalo State, was killed on the evening of Oct. 14 on the University at Buffalo North Campus. Bartolomei said after the slaying that it did not appear to be a random act of violence, and that he had been targeted.

She has described her son as smart, charismatic and insightful, a young man who was mature for his age and had a rich sense of humor.

As a child, Lewis attended Valley Stream Christian Academy and Hofstra University's Saturday Classes for Young People. He also played in the Valley Stream Baseball League, and participated in the NASA Space Camp in Huntsville, Ala., Roquishia Lewis said.



