Fact-checking Cuomo, Molinaro on tax incentives, mass transit and taxes

Yet the incentives haven’t proved to be especially effective. Cuomo says incentives are needed to woo businesses; his election rivals say they often waste taxpayer dollars.

The Upjohn Institute, an independent research organization, issued a report in 2017 evaluating economic incentives offered by states. It found New York provided the most ($8.2 billion, without including a film tax credit that would have pushed the figure higher) in the study. A previous study by the Citizens Budget Commission, a watchdog group, showed New York relying more and more on discretionary, targeted grants and less on across-the-board tax cuts.

CUOMO: Under Cuomo, New York has become more aggressive in offering grants for targeted industries and specific businesses. Economic development incentives more than doubled from 2010 to 2014 (from $3.3 billion to $7 billion). Among the most high-profile was the $750 million for the SolarCity project in Buffalo. His administration also has handed out annual grants to regional economic councils he created in his first year, earmarked for specific projects such as a YMCA in Wyandanch and an automated warehouse for a grocery chain in Suffolk County. “Businesses don’t come to New York State without government incentives,” Cuomo said recently. “Why? Because they can get them from any other state.”

MOLINARO: He says the state’s approach under Cuomo has been “bloated and ineffective” and is suspect because some high-profile projects have been tied to corruption scandals. He says the programs are barely audited and companies aren’t held to job promises. It is clear that this practice offers few positives, while contributing to the “pay-to-play” culture of Albany, he says. His platform calls for ending direct grants to corporations, channeling more money into job training and lowering taxes overall as a way to let businesses compete.

FACT CHECK: Cuomo is correct in saying states are competing with one another to lure businesses. The Upjohn study estimated 33 states spent about $45 billion in 2015 — about three times the value of incentives in the 1990s. But the governor is overstating when he says companies won’t come to New York without giveaways. The Upjohn study found local tax incentives affected siting decisions only 20 percent of the time. More often, location, transportation and the number of skilled workers were bigger factors. Further, the CBC found the state didn’t track companies well on their job promises and sometimes softened the job-number requirements. It concluded the broad shift to direct grants “has not been justified” by the results.