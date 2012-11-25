Cuomo watch: Gambling, grass and gas

"Gambling, grass and natural gas" could become a slogan for the January legislative session -- as well as describe some of the ways Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo could offset fiscal losses from superstorm Sandy.

Lawmakers expect to weigh a constitutional amendment to allow non-Indian-run casinos. First, lobbyists are pushing to expand gambling at race tracks by adding hours and introducing electronic blackjack.

The administration, which has been studying the expansion of natural-gas drilling, often called fracking, in the Southern Tier, could make a decision next year.

Some advocates want to legalize medical marijuana, which Cuomo once opposed but is reconsidering.

The governor has said he believes Sandy could add $1 billion to the state's deficit.

-- Yancey Roy