Cuomo watch: How much did your legislator make?

This week, disclosure forms detailing how much money state legislators earn from outside sources will become public. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo counts the initiative as one of his biggest achievements on the ethics front.

Previously, legislators had to disclose sources of outside income, but the earnings categories were far broader, and redacted from public view.

The new disclosure forms, which cover the 2012 calendar year, require lawmakers to reveal outside income in more than 100 categories that range from $1 to $1,000 on the low end to $10 million or more at the high end.

Lawmakers will also have to disclose the business clients they represent.-- Yancey Roy