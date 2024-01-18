NewsRegion/State

Illness forces Delaware governor John Carney to postpone annual State of the State address

By The Associated Press

DOVER, Del. — Democratic Gov. John Carney was forced to postpone his scheduled State of the State address on Thursday because of illness, his office said.

Officials provided few details in a statement, saying only that Carney has “a fever and mild symptoms” but was in good spirits. A spokeswoman later said Carney, 67, had tested negative for COVID-19.

The State of the State Address will be rescheduled for a date yet to be determined.

Carney announced in May 2022 that, after receiving the coronavirus vaccine and two booster shots, he had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. Carney also tested positive for COVID-19 in January 2023, again saying he was experiencing mild symptoms.

Carney is in the final year of his second term as governor. He has formed a campaign committee as he explores a possible bid for mayor of Wilmington, Delaware's largest city.

