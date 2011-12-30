Funeral next week for Conn. Christmas fire victims

A funeral service will be held in New York next week for three girls killed with their grandparents in a Christmas morning house fire in Connecticut.

Dominic Carella, vice president of the Frank Campbell Funeral Home, says a private wake will be held Wednesday at the funeral home in Manhattan.

A funeral service open to the public will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Manhattan for 10-year-old Lily Badger and 7-year-old twins Grace and Sarah Badger. A private service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery for all five victims.

Carella says funeral plans for the grandparents, Lomer and Pauline Johnson, are still being worked on.

Authorities say embers in a bag of discarded fireplace ashes started the blaze.