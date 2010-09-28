Hevesi reportedly set to plead guilty to corruption

New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo's office said in an e-mailed statement that it hasn't reached an agreement with former state Comptroller Alan Hevesi, who it said remains under investigation.

The New York Times reported yesterday that Hevesi is "poised to plead guilty" to a felony corruption charge related to his office awarding pension investment business to people who provided him and his aides with financial benefits.

Bradley Simon, a lawyer who represents Hevesi, didn't immediately return calls seeking comment after regular business hours.

- Bloomberg News