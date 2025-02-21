NYS ends visitation at all prisons as correction officers' strike continues

ALBANY — The fourth day of a wildcat strike by some correction officers at many of the state’s prisons prompted state officials on Thursday to end visitation hours at all prisons while National Guard troops help secure the facilities.

"We are taking steps to address what is essentially a wildcat strike," Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday in a news conference.

She said she may add to the 3,500 National Guard troops deployed beginning Wednesday to secure the state’s 42 prisons and protect correction officers, staff and prisoners during the work stoppage over safety and other conditions.

"My job is to protect them," Hochul said. "We also have more to be deployed if necessary."

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision wouldn’t comment Thursday beyond a terse one-line announcement: "Visitation in all DOCCS facilities is canceled until further notice."

Meanwhile, Hochul said a mediator has been brought in to work with the strikers and state officials to resolve the work stoppage. The strike isn’t authorized or sanctioned by the union, the New York State Correction Officers and Police Benevolent Association, said union spokesman James Miller.

Senate Crime Victims, Crime and Corrections Committee Chairwoman Julia Salazar said the strike is "irresponsible and reckless."

"As a result of these officers' actions, incarcerated New Yorkers are at risk of not receiving medical or mental health care or having their basic needs met," the Brooklyn Democrat said in a written statement Thursday.

Prisoners "are being denied visits from their loved ones and legal calls; and they are being locked in cells for inhumane periods of time in violation of the law," Salazar said. "I am disgusted that these state employees have such little concern for the safety and humanity of others entrusted to their care."

Republican state legislators representing upstate districts with prisons have blamed the job action on staff shortages that have forced double and triple shifts and what they say is an increase in assaults by prisoners on correction officers.

Republicans specifically blame the 2021 Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act, known as the HALT Act, which restricts the use, duration and circumstances of solitary confinement as a punishment for misbehavior. The act adopted by the Democratic-led State Legislature requires greater use of more therapeutic and rehabilitative programs that advocates say has proven more effective than long-term isolation.

Before the HALT Act, prisoners could be sent to solitary confinement up to 23 hours a day for days, months or years, according to state records. HALT reduced that to 17 hours per day and 15 consecutive days.

"The HALT Act looked great on paper to liberal Democrats who never spent a day working in prisons," said Assembly Republican leader Will Barclay of Pulaski in a written statement Thursday. "But who has it protected? Prison violence has soared since it was implemented. Inmates are less safe. Correctional officers are less safe. The entire system has become more dangerous."