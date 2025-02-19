Gov. Hochul sends 3,500 National Guard troops to staff prisons affected by strike

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday dispatched 3,500 National Guard troops to help secure several state prisons short-staffed from the third day of an unauthorized strike by correction officers demanding safer work conditions.

Hochul said a state judge has also issued an order that the workers engaged in the work stoppage return to their posts. An independent mediator will be engaged to resolve the strike, Hochul said.

"These disruptive and unsanctioned work stoppages by some correction officers must end as they are jeopardizing the safety of their colleagues, the prison population, and causing undue fear for the residents in the surrounding communities," Hochul said in a written statement.

Her executive order mobilizing the National Guard also authorizes more overtime pay for correction officers and other state staff who have reported to their jobs.

Additional National Guard troops will be deployed in coming days, Hochul said. The soldiers will support and supplement prison staff to ensure safety and security in distributing meals and medication to prisoners and to maintain order, she staff said in a written statement.

The strike by some correction officers at several of the state’s 42 prisons began Monday, without approval or support by their union. Corrections officers who refused to report to work said the issue include low staffing, violence from prisoners and mandatory overtime work, said James Miller, spokesman for the New York State Correction Officers and Police Benevolent Association union, in a written statement to Newsday.

State prisons Commissioner Daniel F. Martuscello III said Tuesday that the state has been working on those concerns.

"We will continue to develop strategies to reduce assaults and to bring more staff on board," Martuscello said. "There is always room for progress and for disagreements and we welcome continued dialogue with the union at the table."

Martuscello also said the unauthorized strike jeopardizes the safety of workers in the prisons.