NYC robbers use pretend guns to steal $1 million worth of real jewelry, police say
NEW YORK — Two robbers pretending to have guns stole $1 million worth of gems from a New York City jewelry store early Thursday, police said.
The robbery happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. at a store on West 47th Street in Manhattan's diamond district.
Police said two men entered the business while “simulating” pointing guns at a 33-year-old man who was inside the store.
The thieves grabbed jewelry worth an estimated $1 million, then fled in a black Mercedes-Benz, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Updated 21 minutes ago Man charged in fatal crash ... Winter outlook ... Vegas shooter update ... What's Up on Long Island
Updated 21 minutes ago Man charged in fatal crash ... Winter outlook ... Vegas shooter update ... What's Up on Long Island