Multi-vehicle crash on western Pennsylvania interstate kills 1 and injures others

MERCER, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash on a snowy stretch of interstate in western Pennsylvania early Wednesday killed at least one person and injured at least six others, officials said.

The crash occurred around 5:45 a.m. at mile marker 14 on eastbound Interstate 80 near Mercer. The road remained closed hours later for a stretch of about 11 miles (17.7 kilometers). Officials said at midafternoon they did not know when the road would reopen.

The wreck involved at least eight vehicles, including tractor-trailers and passenger cars, Pennsylvania State Trooper Bertha Cazy said.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati identified the man who died as Anthony Eugene Mallory, 34, of Rochester, New York. He was the passenger of a car that was involved in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least six people had minor injuries, Cazy said.