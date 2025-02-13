National Grid, union continue negotiations as contract expiration looms

National Grid and the union for more than 1,100 of its workers continued to negotiate Thursday as their contract expiration and the potential for a strike loomed.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1049, which is negotiating for the natural gas and power plant workers on Long Island, on Wednesday said it filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing the London-based company of threats and intimidation and failing to bargain in good faith, said Pat Guidice, the union’s business manager.

The company is "being bullies," he said Thursday morning, "threatening people with their health insurance."

A copy of a letter the company sent to unionized employees on Monday said that while the parties continued to negotiate, National Grid "must activate contingency plans to ensure continuation of service in the unfortunate circumstance that the parties are unable to reach an agreement."

The letter said wages would not be paid "for the duration of the work stoppage," and health insurance benefits would be "paused."

Guidice said a mediator is returning to the negotiations Thursday, and talks could continue until the deadline of 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

A company spokeswoman said National Grid is "continuing to negotiate in good faith for an agreement that is fair to our employees and affordable for our customers. Communications to our workforce are customary, and part of our contingency planning."

Guidice said he’s hopeful of an agreement but prepared if there’s not.

"I hope they don’t force a situation where more than 1,100 people are without a paycheck," he said, adding the company’s contingency plans for a strike would put inexperienced workers in the field, including Long Island’s biggest power plants.