State needs to up renewable power efforts to meet climate goals, study says

ALBANY – New York state must increase power by more than 200% from renewable generators for electricity, including hydro, solar and wind power, to reach its goals to address climate change, according to a study released Tuesday.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said that means the state needs to produce an additional 78,073 gigawatt hours through renewable sources over 2022 levels. The goal of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act is provide 70% of the state’s electricity needs through renewable sources by 2030. The goals seek to end dependence on electricity from generators powered by fossil fuels and reduce air pollution.

“New York state has rightly pursued an aggressive campaign to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions to limit the most dangerous impacts of climate change,” DiNapoli said. “New York’s energy goals are attainable, but require careful attention and management to address challenges, meet ambitious deadlines and avoid future pitfalls.”

The report urged the state to catch up fast if it is to meet those goals.

There was no immediate comment from Gov. Kathy Hochul, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) or Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers).

DiNapoli’s report cites many obstacles that hinder progress, including . the fact that some upstate regions are curtailing electric generation because transmission lines aren't adequate to handle the load. The report states “significant” new electric transmission systems are needed to better connect the state with renewable energy and to connect offshore wind projects from Long Island.

The report also said the incentives to create more renewable transmission lines approved by the state Public Service Commission “are borne almost exclusively by New York’s utility customers.

“The state should make every effort to clearly identify how these costs will affect consumer electric bills and must hold down these costs to the state’s electric customers,” the report said.

The state budget adopted in April included the nation’s first zero-emission requirements for new building construction by banning new natural gas hookups in coming years, and expanding the New York Power Authority's ability to support New York's climate goals. Environmental groups said the budget measures were solid steps in addressing the need to meet the goals of the climate change law, but urged a greater effort to increase generation of renewable power and to expand transmission systems.