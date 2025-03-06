ALBANY — New York State lottery winners of $1 million or more, whose names and where they live are announced publicly, would have the choice to remain anonymous under a bill proposed by state lawmakers. The bill aims to shield lottery winners who otherwise may face harassment, or even become the target of scams and cybercrime as a result of having their identities publicly released, bill sponsors said. The proposed legislation would keep state lottery winners’ identities anonymous to the public unless they give their consent for it to be announced. The bill was passed by the state Senate in a 59 to 2 vote on Feb. 25 and is in an assembly committee. "The idea is you should be able to opt in if you want your name or face known ... if not, you should remain safely anonymous," said State Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr. (D-Ozone Park), the bill’s sponsor and chairman of the Senate Committee on Racing, Gaming and Wagering. "It’s not just the winner, it's the family that’s in jeopardy from it too." But opponents of the measure, including State Sen. Joseph Griffo (R-Rome), say it's a matter of government transparency. "The lottery’s a public entity," said Griffo, who along with Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt voted against the bill. "I think at some point in time there is a public right and recognition to know who won." Currently, for a state lottery winner to claim their prize, they must give the state Gaming Commission the right to use their name, town or city of residence, and a photograph for marketing and advertising purposes. The winner also must agree to attend a news conference or be part of a public announcement if the commission requires, according to state rules and regulations. More than 12 states have passed laws allowing lottery winners to remain anonymous, including Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland and New Jersey.

Winners can be the subject of scams, victims of violent crimes and can be targets of identity theft, according to the New York bill's justification memo and an attorney representing lottery winners.

Addabbo said he had a winner in his district a couple of years ago who had people mailing letters and even waiting on his porch to ask for money, or popping up as long-lost relatives. Ultimately he and his family had to move as a result, he said.

Addabbo said the state and Internal Revenue Service would still know who the winners are and could act on any impropriety.

With the internet and social media, the lottery announcements are far-reaching, said Eric Jaffe, a Huntington-based attorney who helps lottery winners remain anonymous. "It’s not like winning in 1985 when maybe the people in your neighborhood knew. Now the whole world knows," he said.

In New York, winners can form limited liability companies, known as LLCs. The names of the LLCs are then publicly announced in lieu of the winners' names.

Jaffe became known for helping a group of 23 Long Island co-workers form an LLC to claim their $437 million prize in 2019. To date he’s represented about 12 LLCs, he said.

For winners who decide to go public, Jaffe recommends taking down all their social media pages and changing their phone number to make them difficult to find. "There’s just so much risk when people know your business," Jaffe said. "And when you’re very wealthy, you’re a target." Similar legislation was passed in 2018, but then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo vetoed it, citing the need for accountability to the public.

"The presentations and sharing of certain information provides comfort to the general public that there was an actual winner, and the State was not simply adding all the money to its own coffers," Cuomo wrote in his veto message.

Winners currently have a year before they have to disclose themselves, giving them time to prepare to go public, Griffo said. "In this particular instance, again, there may be some cynicism, some skepticism, like 'Who won?' 'Did they really win?' 'Where's the money going?'"

Twelve months is "plenty of time to prepare," Griffo said, reiterating that he doesn't think the current bill is necessary.

The proposed legislation is in the Assembly Committee on Racing and Wagering. Committee Chairwoman Assemb. Carrie Woerner (D-Malta) told Newsday she is sponsoring the bill in the Assembly and filed what's known as a "same as" bill.

"I think giving them the ability to make the decision to protect their identity so they’re not targeted is a good thing to do, is a common sense thing to do," Woerner said, adding that she doesn’t anticipate opposition to the bill.

If the bill passes the Assembly, it will go to Gov. Kathy Hochul, who according to spokesman Avi Small, will "review the legislation if it passes both houses."

WHAT NEWSDAY FOUND State lawmakers proposed a bill that would allow state lottery winners who won more than $1 million to remain anonymous in a bid to shield winners from harassment, scams and cybercrime.

Winners currently must submit their names and town or city of residence for marketing purposes in order to claim their prize.

Bill opponents say it’s important for the winners' names to be released as a matter of government transparency.

‘Now the whole world knows’

What’s next?

