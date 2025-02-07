Here's what NYers need to know about Real ID driver's licenses, Mobile ID

ALBANY — New Yorkers will need a REAL ID or enhanced driver's license, permit or nondriver identification card to travel by air within the U.S. beginning May 7. They can also use their passports to board domestic flights.

So far, 40% of 12 million New Yorkers who have state IDs carry a REAL ID or enhanced card, as the deadline draws near under a 2005 federal anti-terrorism law.

Travelers also would be able to use their passports to board domestic flights. Twelve million New Yorkers have passports, which are primarily used for international travel.

"We strongly encourage Long Islanders and all New Yorkers who don’t already have a REAL ID-compliant license or nondriver ID to get one sooner than later before they run out of time," said Walt McClure, spokesman for the state Department of Motor Vehicles, in a written statement.

In another major initiative now underway, the Department of Motor Vehicles reports that more than 185,000 New Yorkers have chosen to download an image of their data onto their phones as a convenience through the optional Mobile ID program. There is no deadline to download the app to join the voluntary Mobile ID program.

Here’s how to navigate through these new offerings:

What documents do I need to obtain a REAL ID license?

Required documents to obtain a REAL ID license, permit or nondriver ID include an original Social Security card or the federal tax documents W2, 1099, 1098, or a pay stub showing a full Social Security number.

Applicants also will need two proofs of residency in New York state, which can include:

A New York state driver's license, permit or nondriver ID card, postmarked mail, printed bank statements, or utility bills if they are dated within 365 days of the application and contain the applicant’s address. Post Office Box numbers are not acceptable.

Proof of lawful residency status, including a valid, original U.S. passport (not a copy), a birth certificate, naturalization certificate or permanent resident card, a valid foreign passport with visa, i94 or i551 documentation, or recent and certified copies of birth or marriage certificates. Expired or outdated documents can’t be used

How much does a REAL ID license cost?

There is no additional fee to obtain a REAL ID card, but all other normal transaction fees, such as renewal fees, will apply.

How do I apply?

The application can be submitted through the state’s NY.gov ID system online at https://digital.dmv.ny.gov/login. This service also allows applicants to check their application status at any time, day or night, on any day.

A temporary document can be provided when application is accepted and a new REAL ID license, permit or nondriver ID will be mailed and delivered in about seven to 10 business days. The application and documents will be scanned so an applicant will retain these records.

Any fees can be paid by cash, check or credit card.

Do youths need REAL ID documents?

The federal Transportation Safety Administration doesn’t require children under 18 years old to provide identification on domestic flights if they are traveling with a companion who has valid identification. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security adds states: "For international travel, minors under the age of 18 must present the same travel documents as the adult."

In New York state, aircraft passengers older than 16 years old but under 18 years old don’t need REAL ID documents when traveling with a companion, But REAL ID documents can be obtained if preferred.

Drivers 16 years old and younger than 18 years old may obtain REAL ID documents if they choose, but parents or guardians must sign the applications.

Youths younger than 16 years old who don’t drive may choose to secure a nondriver REAL ID with the participation and signatures of a parent or guardian.

Are standard licenses obsolete?

No. New Yorkers don’t need a REAL ID-compliant license for many other purposes. A standard driver's license, permit or nondriver ID that isn’t compliant with REAL ID will still be valid for driving, voting, entering federal buildings where identification isn’t required, applying for or receiving federal benefits, accessing health services, and calling and getting help from police. A standard identification is also valid to participate in law enforcement proceedings or investigations, or to participate in activities protected by the U.S. Constitution, such as a defendant’s right to court proceedings.

Is an 'enhanced' license compliant with REAL ID?

Yes. An enhanced driver's license, permit or nondriver ID can continue to be used for identification on domestic flights starting on May 7.

An enhanced license, permit or nondriver ID can also be used to travel to Canada and Mexico by land or sea and to some countries in the Caribbean. But an enhanced ID isn’t acceptable identification for air travel between these countries. New Yorkers may contact a travel agent or cruise line or the specific countries that will be visited to verify the documents needed.

To obtain an enhanced license, proof of citizenship is required. That proof includes a valid U.S. passport, birth certificate or naturalization certificate.

A YouTube video produced by the DMV further explains how to complete an application to get a REAL ID document at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZRd5MYrVJ4.

An enhanced ID costs an additional $30.

What name is required when applying for REAL ID?

A REAL ID document must include the applicant’s legal name and can’t include a nickname, or abbreviated or alternate versions of the legal name. If documents used to prove identify appear with a nickname or abbreviated name, additional proof with the legal name will be required or proof of a court-ordered name change.

What do I do if I changed my name?

If the applicant’s name has changed once or multiple times, for example, because of marriage or divorce, proof of each change, such as a marriage certificate or divorce document, must be provided.

More information is available at https://dmv.ny.gov/driver-license/enhanced-or-real-id.

How do I avoid common mistakes?

Prescreening can save time and errors before going to a DMV office.

The DMV will notify the applicant that a prescreening application was received and schedule a visit to an office in person. Many DMV offices require a reservation. More information about visits to your local DMV office and online appointments is available at https://dmv.ny.gov/contact-us.

A DMV employee will assist applicants, but all forms should be completed and all required documents should be secured before the visit. The DMV employee can help applicants complete their applications if necessary.

A new photo will be required.

What is a Mobile ID?

All New Yorkers may be able to add a digital version of their state driver's license, permit or nondriver ID card by downloading an app onto their smartphone. The Mobile ID, also called MiD, is free and optional. New Yorkers aren’t required to get a MiD.

What are the benefits of a Mobile ID?

The Department of Motor Vehicles says the Mobile ID is a secure version of a license, permit or nondriver ID that can carried around as a convenience instead of the traditional card. The MiD can be used at bars, restaurants and stores that agree to accept. Similarly, not all law enforcement agencies accept MiD as proof of identification.

The state cautions that MiD doesn’t replace a license, permit or nondriver ID and holders shouldn’t discard those documents.

How do you access MiD?

An Android 7 or more recent version or an iPhone 6 or newer model are needed to download MiD. A user must activate Face ID or Touch ID and set the region to "United States." The app can’t be loaded onto a phone in which the limitations or restrictions have been changed.

The enrollment requires taking a picture of the front and back of the most recent, valid license, permit or nondriver ID card. The cards must be easily read, or replaced before accessing MiD.

No Wi-Fi or cellphone coverage is require to download the app.

No Wi-Fi or cellphone coverage is required to use MiD at a bar, restaurant or other participating place.

But users will have to, at times, access Wi-Fi or cellphone coverage to keep the MiD updated with DMV records.

Step-by-step instructions and more information is available at https://dmv.ny.gov/id-card/mobile-id-mid

Is there a concern about security?

The DMV said MiD can’t and won’t in the future be capable of tracking its users.

However, claims on social media and the New York Civil Liberties Union warn that MiD could be used — perhaps in future versions — to track the user at the cost of personal privacy.

While the privacy concern is widespread online, there is no proof that New York or any government can use the technology to track its users.