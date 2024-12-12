NYS Regents idea to save money through shared services prompts heated debate

Republicans called it a potential loss of control of local schools. Some Democrats said Republicans were exaggerating fears to score political points. At issue is a proposed regulation by the State Board of Regents, which sets education policy in New York, for school districts to think about "regional plans for sharing resources" as a way to save money. While in the embryo stages, even the idea of regional sharing has set off strong reactions: alarms for some, followed by counterclaims about overreactions. So much so, the Regents took the extra step Monday of changing the language in the planning guidance to make clear participation by districts is absolutely optional. Still the reactions illustrate the political difficulties in holding down school costs and property taxes on Long Island. Sure, residents are unhappy about high taxes, but reactions against school regionalization at any level seem to be stronger. "Home rule is not just a legal concept, but a very emotional concept that is very closely held in the suburbs where people have invested their life savings in a house, a neighborhood, a school district," said Lawrence Levy, dean of suburban studies at Hofstra University. "So anything that sounds like an infringement on local control is going to get a push back that might be more emotional than rational." The Regents and State Education Department are asking districts to submit reports about strengths and weaknesses, which in theory would be used to come up with ideas for sharing services and saving money. The local Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) would shepherd progress reports, due April 1. Some school districts reacted with alarm, saying a close reading of the regulation suggests that participation in carrying out a regionalization plan would be mandatory. Republican officials — more so on Long Island than perhaps any other part of the state — held news conferences and sent letters protesting what they call loss of local control and state government overreach. They also questioned why the Regents are using a fast-track "emergency regulation" process to get the ball rolling, saying it raises suspicion. Why the lingering doubts? "At the end of the day, it’s an issue of trust. There’s a lot of mistrust by Long Island parents about the State Education Department," said Assemb. Edward Ra (R-Franklin Square). "Part of it is the issue of emergency regulations — this dates back to the pandemic." Ra referred to the COVID-19 pandemic when the state enacted many emergency measures, including many for schools, to slow the spread of the virus. By using a fast-track "emergency" regulation, "I think parents view it as they’re (Education Department) trying to sneak one by them," Ra said. A leading Democrat contended that the Regents already made it clear schools won’t be mandated into regionalizing and Republicans’ warning about losing local control is akin to "warning people about the impending appearance of Big Foot and Sasquatch." "It’s purposeful and contrived, and it is trying to manufacture a political crisis," said Assemb. Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove). "They view this as good politics — an opportunity to create an alliance between the legislators and some school board members." Lavine said the plan "mandates nothing" and noted that the Legislature, other than allocating spending, has limited ability to intervene on Regents’ policies — because New York, unlike many other places, largely keeps elected officials out of education policies. Republicans also have been pressing Gov. Kathy Hochul — a Democrat they see as politically vulnerable — to weigh in and perhaps tie her to the issue. Recently, a Hochul spokesperson emphasized this isn’t a gubernatorial policy but a Regents’ one and accused critics of "spreading false rumors about her role. "The governor has absolutely no role in the creation or oversight of (the Education Department) and anyone claiming otherwise is either uninformed or intentionally misleading the public," Gordon Tepper said. Tepper added: "The truth is that this plan is coming directly from the Board of Regents whose appointments are all made by the state legislature — not the governor." He added Hochul believes any plan should be optional for school districts. Levy said the reactions — accusations, distancing — show the volatility of the issue. He said the Education Department could have anticipated the response "no matter how much sense it makes to try to get more for the education buck." Long Islanders pay some of the highest taxes in the nation, and school-driven property taxes are a major factor. But the idea of lowering those costs through some consolidation will always face severe blowback on multiple levels, Levy said. "Nobody in education wants to be tarred a consolidator — that’s a dirty word, especially in suburbia," Levy said. "Nobody wants to be accused of giving up autonomy of the local school district. No school board member wants to run on it. And no union officials wants to go before membership" to support it.

