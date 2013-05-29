Saratoga Casino and Raceway plans $30M expansion

SARATOGA SPRINGS -- The Saratoga Casino and Raceway plans a $30 million expansion project that will include a 120-room hotel, a fine dining restaurant and an event center.

Officials with the harness track and video slot machine casino said Tuesday the work will begin in the spring of 2014 and take a year to complete. The expansion is expected to add 260 jobs to the facility, which is across the street from Saratoga Spring's famous thoroughbred track.

The announcement comes as New York lawmakers consider expanding full casino gambling with table games through an amendment to the state constitution. Saratoga Casino and Raceway could be a candidate for one of the new casino licenses.

The gambling amendment could be considered by voters as early as November.

-- AP