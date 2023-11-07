Second suspect charged in Connecticut shootout that killed 2, including teenager, and wounded 2

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut police have charged a second Pennsylvania man in connection with a shootout that killed two people, including a 17-year-old girl, and wounded two others during a suspected robbery attempt at an apartment where a large amount of money was found, authorities said Tuesday.

Police in Hartford said Elexer Orta, 29, of Philadelphia, was extradited Monday from Pennsylvania, where probation officers took him into custody. He has been charged with felony murder, attempted murder, assault, home invasion and other crimes.

The girl, Alondra Vega-Martinez, who lived in the apartment, was shot in the July 15 attempted robbery and died three days later. Another Philadelphia man, Joseph Vargas-Mercado, was also killed in the shootout.

A third Philadelphia man, Carlos Nieves, was shot but survived and also faces charges.

The fourth person shot, a man who lived in the Hartford apartment, survived and was not arrested. Police said it appears gunfire was exchanged between the robbery suspects and someone in the apartment.

Orta was detained on $3.5 million bail. Details of his case, including whether he has a lawyer, were not yet available in the court system. A possible relative of Orta did not answer a phone listing in public records for them Tuesday and other phone numbers for possible relatives were no longer in service.

Nieves is detained on $3 million bail. His lawyer, Aaron Romano, said Nieves will be entering not guilty pleas soon. Romano said he could not comment on the allegations.

“It's a tragic loss for the family. We understand that,” Romano said of the girl's death. "We expect, as (our) investigation proceeds, we're hoping for the best for Mr. Nieves.”

Police would not say exactly how much money was in the apartment, or why it was there. Investigators also found a cash-counting machine and a firearm with an obliterated serial number, officials said.