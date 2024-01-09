Worker killed in Long Island after being buried while working on septic system

HEAD OF THE HARBOR, N.Y. — A worker was killed in New York's Long Island Monday after becoming buried in a hole while working on a septic system.

Suffolk County Police said the masonry company worker was installing cesspool rings at a home in Head of the Harbor just before 2:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.

The worker, whose name was not released, had entered the hole to level a ring when excavated dirt collapsed, burying the worker, police said.

Emergency crews from several towns worked to dig the worker free. He was eventually extricated from the hole by Emergency Service Section officers and pronounced dead, police said.