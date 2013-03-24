State budget could be finished Thursday

Another day, another snag for the state budget.

Rather than finishing the $136 billion spending plan for 2013-14 by Monday, it now looks like Thursday at best.

Lawmakers expected to print the final budget bills on Friday, allowing them to vote on the spending plan Monday. That way they would finish the budget six days before the April 1 deadline -- and before Passover began.

But no bills were printed Friday, officials confirmed Saturday. Legislative officials said the holdup was about "small details," not a major fallout.

Although the Senate says it will pass some bills Sunday, the Assembly has adjourned until Thursday -- after Passover. That would still give them enough time to beat the April 1 deadline.

The tentative deal was reached last Wednesday.