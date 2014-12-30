State Senate to hold hearings on cop safety

Republican state senators said Monday they will hold public hearings about the safety of police officers.

The announcement came less than two weeks after two NYPD officers were killed in Brooklyn, following public protests about police conduct.

Senate co-leader Dean Skelos (R-Rockville Centre) said the hearings will focus on the "safety of police officers in New York City and the rest of the state in the current climate."

The forums also will look at training and equipment and the grand jury process.

The decision by a Staten Island grand jury not to charge a police officer in the apparent choking death of Eric Garner sparked the demonstrations about police conduct.

Dates and locations for the hearings will be announced later. "By convening these important hearings, the State Senate is sending a clear and convincing signal that police officers should have every tool they need to promote public safety and protect and defend themselves," Skelos said in a statement.