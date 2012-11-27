Tappan Zee dangler to face trial

GREENBURGH -- A man who dangled himself from a bridge over the Hudson River has rejected a plea deal and will go to trial in April.

The Westchester district attorney's office says Michael Davitt of upstate Garnerville decided yesterday to fight the charges against him rather than serve 45 days in jail and pay $5,000.

On Nov. 7, 2011, Davitt lowered himself on a rope ladder from the deck of the Tappan Zee Bridge. He hung for hours over the river while Interstate 87 traffic backed up for miles.

He said he was protesting being fired from a drug counseling job.

Rescuers eventually lowered Davitt toward police boats. He leaped from his ladder but eventually surrendered.

Davitt faces charges that include criminal trespass, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

-- AP