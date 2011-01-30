Transportation experts worry about NY budget

Less of the state's money spent on the MTA could result in more of your money spent on a Long Island Rail Road ticket, say transportation experts, who are hoping that rails and roads are spared too much pain in the governor's forthcoming proposed budget.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is expected to release Tuesday his first state budget, which will look to close a $10-billion gap. Transit advocates said they worry about the same kind of "raiding" of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's dedicated state revenue streams that went on during the previous administration.

In 2009, while the MTA was wrestling to bring down an unprecedented budget gap that eventually grew to $900 million, the State Legislature cut aid to the agency by $143 million. In addition, a new payroll tax that was created that same year as a bailout of sorts for the MTA has consistently fallen far short of revenue projections.

"That's the big concern probably for the MTA and certainly for the advocates - that the state actually follow through on what we consider a promise," said William Henderson, executive director of the MTA's Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee, referring to dedicated revenue streams.

MTA board member Patrick Foye - also a deputy county executive for Nassau - said it was imperative that Cuomo look to the transit authority as an "economic development agency" that can create jobs and help pull the state out of its financial woes.

He said MTA chairman and chief executive Jay Walder's cost-cutting efforts - which are saving the MTA $500 million a year - "should be recognized when budget negotiators meet to finalize the budget."

Gene Russianoff, spokesman for Straphangers Campaign, a transit advocacy group, said there is evidence that Cuomo will try to do right by the MTA - including the fact that he has kept Walder in his job.

Cuts could 'trigger' firestorm

But if Cuomo were to cut funding for the MTA, it could prove painful to commuters, who have already seen three fare increases in three years and some of the worst service cuts in history last year.

"There's probably an amount [of state cuts] that the MTA would live with. And there is an amount that would trigger fare hikes or service cuts," said Russianoff, adding that Cuomo could face a political firestorm if his budget had such consequences.

"Riders are already bearing a heavy burden of the cost of operating the system," Russianoff said. "So that leads me to be hopeful."

LI road projects in danger

Others in the transportation industry shared similar concerns about Cuomo's budget. Marc Herbst, executive director of the Long Island Contractors' Association, said it was crucial that Cuomo does not touch the little state funding there is for road infrastructure projects.

The State Department of Transportation only has funding for the first two years of its five-year capital plan, which began last year. Some funded projects on Long Island, including the reconfiguration of the Northern State Parkway interchange at Route 110 and the Route 347 improvement project in the Town of Smithtown, could be jeopardized if the state further cut DOT funding.

"I don't know how much worse it could get," said Herbst, adding that Long Island road projects are already at the lowest level of state funding in 30 years.

Herbst said that's evident from the state of region's deteriorating roads and bridges.

"It's a disaster waiting to happen," he said.