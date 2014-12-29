U.S. population grows by 2.3 million, Census report says

As the new year rolls in, Census Bureau officials said Monday the nation's population will have grown by 2.3 million this year.

On Jan. 1, the U.S. population is projected to be 320,090,857, marking a nearly 1 percent uptick from a year earlier, and a 3.7 percent increase from 2010.

In January, "the U.S. is expected to experience a birth every eight seconds and one death every 12 seconds," Census officials said in a report released Monday.

The United States also is expected to add one person every 33 seconds via international migration.

"The combination of births, deaths and net international migration increases the U.S. population by one person every 16 seconds," the report explained.

Last week, Census officials released figures showing New York's population increased by 51,000 people during the year to 19.7 million people.

Still, the increase wasn't enough to keep the state from being booted down from third most populous state to fourth.

Florida, which saw its population increase by 293,000 people last year for a total of 19.9 million residents, is now third.

Census officials project that during the year the world population grew by 77 million, or 1.08 percent, to more than 7.2 billion people.

Monday's report noted that starting in January, 4.3 births and 1.8 deaths are expected worldwide every second.