REMY BELL

REPUBLICAN

BACKGROUND: Bell, 60, is running on the Republican and Reform lines. He said he is not actively campaigning. He has been an election clerk at the Suffolk Board of Elections since 2014. Before that, he worked in retail management and owned delis. He is a part-time traffic control officer for the Riverhead Town Police Department and chairman of the town's Handicap Advisory Committee. He obtained an associate degree from Suffolk County Community College in 1978. He has lived in Riverhead for 35 years.

ISSUE: He said the county should expand sewers and build up infrastructure to stop runoff into waterways. He also said the county needs to recruit technology companies to relocate to Suffolk. "There are a lot of retail jobs in Riverhead, but they don't pay wages you can support a family on," he said.