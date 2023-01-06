BETHPAGE HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is planned for 7-11 p.m. Oct. 7, at the Holiday Inn in Plainview. Visit the Facebook group “BHS Class 73 — 50th Reunion” or email jjminogue@gmail.com.

BETHPAGE HIGH SCHOOL 1983. A 40-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Hilton Long Island in Melville. Visit the Facebook group Bethpage HS Class of 1983 40th Reunion & Reminiscing or email Bethpage1983Reunion@gmail.com.

EAST MEADOW HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is planned for June 9 at the Long Island Marriott in Uniondale. Visit Facebook group “East Meadow Class of 1973 50th Reunion” or email Emhs73reunion@gmail.com.

NEW HYDE PARK MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1971. A reunion is planned for 6:30-10:30 p.m. June 3 at Plattduetsche Park in Franklin Square. Email Joan or Joe at NHPreunion2023@gmail.com.

KINGS PARK SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is planned for 1-5 p.m. Aug. 26 at Smithtown Landing Country Club. Call Karen Dean (Burk) at 407-756-0452 or email her at kburk55@gmail.com.

LAWRENCE HIGH SCHOOL 1963. A 60-year reunion is planned for March 4. Email Jo Ellen Rosenblum Dichter at mijo1010@aol.com.

SMITHTOWN CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL 1967-70. A 55-year multi-class reunion is planned for July 15 at Stonebridge Country Club in Hauppauge. Call John Grande at 631-987-9904 or email him at johngrande3@gmail.com.

WANTAGH HIGH SCHOOL 1973. A 50-year reunion is planned for 6:30 p.m. July 22 at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh. Email Kim at Rice-mimila924@aol.com, Ann at Long-along1017@aol.com or Kathie at Merkel-Kpborbet@gmail.com.

