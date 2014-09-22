Reward offered for stolen Hermès handbag

Southampton Village Police said they're looking for a man who is suspected of stealing a designer handbag from a store earlier this month.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest.

Crime Stoppers and village police released a surveillance image Monday of a man they said is suspected of stealing a light brown Hermes Bolide bag on Sept. 13 from Collette, a consignment shop in Southampton.

Police say the suspect entered the shop located at 22 Main St. around 3:50 p.m., took the bag and fled the store.

A new Hermes Bolide bag retails for $7,600, according to the designer's website.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous and all calls will be kept confidential, according to officials.