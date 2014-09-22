Reward offered for stolen Hermès handbag
Southampton Village Police said they're looking for a man who is suspected of stealing a designer handbag from a store earlier this month.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest.
Crime Stoppers and village police released a surveillance image Monday of a man they said is suspected of stealing a light brown Hermes Bolide bag on Sept. 13 from Collette, a consignment shop in Southampton.
Police say the suspect entered the shop located at 22 Main St. around 3:50 p.m., took the bag and fled the store.
A new Hermes Bolide bag retails for $7,600, according to the designer's website.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous and all calls will be kept confidential, according to officials.