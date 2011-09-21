Road Test: Volkswagen targets midsize market

Volkswagen is building a big-ol' American car.

VW's all-new 2012 Passat is the car they've never built for a segment they've never appreciated. Until now.

The midsize class now holds Volkswagen's attention because it wants to be the world's No. 1 automaker by 2018. Because Americans buy piles of midsize cars, at the rate of about 250,000 a month, VW sees gold in them thar hills.

Its base price of $19,995 helps it stand out, especially since the Passat you get for this price is well-constructed and nicely masks the fact that VW had to cut costs judiciously to hit that target.

One has only to look at the company's smaller Jetta sedan that was redesigned last year to see that the strategy can work. That car was critically panned, but consumers responded to the lower base price, and so far the Jetta has been a sales success.

The 2012 car's length and wheelbase are each 4 four inches longer than the outgoing model. This growth means the Passat's rear legroom, trunk space and interior space rival or beat its peers. The seats are wide and yielding, and surfaces like the dashboard and armrests are reassuringly pliable. Road, wind and tire noise are all but banished from the interior.

As with the rest of the car, the construction of the cabin is first-rate, although the design and layout on lower-end models reflect a conservatism that almost topples into austerity.

That $19,995 starting price is sure to draw curious VW neophytes into a showroom they might not have otherwise considered. But once they're there, they'll learn about the additional $770 destination fee and the fact that this price is only for Passats with the five-speed manual transmission.

Because most Americans are as likely to get a manual transmission as they are a recreational root canal, the cheapest Passat that's relevant to consumers is the $23,460 Passat 2.5 S.

This model adds a six-speed automatic transmission and alloy wheels to the advertised car's standard dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth, steering-wheel-mounted stereo controls and that pesky destination charge.

The $24,495 Passat 2.5 SE piles on 17-inch alloy wheels, leatherette seats, power driver's seat, and a touch-screen audio system. The automatic transmission is an additional $1,100.

The upmarket 2.5 SEL trim starts at $29,165 and includes the automatic transmission, a navigation system, leather seats, keyless entry, a premium stereo system and wood-grain trim.

As you may have guessed, the 2.5 in these cars' monikers refers to the base engine in the Passat. It's a 2.5-liter, five-cylinder unit that's borrowed from the Jetta and produces 170 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque.

Although it's a highlight of the Jetta, when it's powering the larger Passat it tends to get overwhelmed. It's remarkably refined and quiet, but the power deficiency is tedious when entering the highway or passing.

Volkswagen doesn't yet have the EPA fuel economy figures for the Passat 2.5, but in more than 440 miles of testing a preproduction 2.5 SEL, I averaged 25.2 miles per gallon.

If you're looking for more power or efficiency, VW has you covered. A 3.6-liter V-6 will be available, and it puts out 280 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Figure on an additional $3,000 to $3,300 for this engine.

Also available when the Passat goes on sale this month will be a 2-liter turbo diesel.

The Passat could be poised to grab a solid slice of America's midsize-car pie. While dull to look at and a bit lazy on the road, the car is comfortable, well-made and competitively priced.

2012 Volkswagen Passat 2.5

Base price: $20,765

Price, as tested: $30,665 (estimated)

Powertrain: 2.5-liter DOHC, in-line five-cylinder engine; six-speed automatic transmission with manual shifting and sport mode

Horsepower: 170 at 5,700 rpm

Torque: 177 pound-feet at 4,250 rpm

Curb weight: 3,221 pounds

Wheelbase: 110.4 inches

Overall length: 191.6 inches

EPA fuel economy: Not available

Bottom line: As American as apple strudel