Romney seeks to show he's a regular guye

WESTERVILLE, Ohio -- Mitt Romney's Etch A Sketch moment is at hand.

Now that he's the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, Romney is shifting away from the "red-meat" issues of abortion and immigration and instead holding more events highlighting his appeal as a regular guy.

The transformation played out Friday when he emerged publicly for the first time in days at a central Ohio university carrying a hamburger and fries in a Styrofoam container.

In a small room with more television cameras than students, Romney chatted about economic issues facing young people as he picked through his greasy lunch.

His appearance at Otterbein University wasn't the full strategic shake-up from primary to general election that some Republicans feared, but it offered a glimpse into what aides say will be a shift in tone and focus as he fights to deny President Barack Obama a second term.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He'll favor more intimate settings, like the Ohio classroom, and a schedule that calls for fewer public appearances as the campaign hopes to show a softer side of the former Massachusetts governor, who struggles at times to connect with average Americans. That's a dramatic difference from Obama, who feeds on large crowds and has scheduled his first formal campaign rallies for May 5.

While the Republican presidential contest raged for more than a year, the Romney campaign concedes that most general election voters haven't yet paid close attention. It now sees an opportunity to reintroduce their candidate to the independents and moderate voters, Hispanics and younger voters, among them, who will ultimately help decide in November.

But the stop at Otterbein University highlighted Romney's challenge: His style is a study in contrasts. He likes practical jokes and fast food, whether cameras are rolling or not. But at other times he is incredibly disciplined, refusing to take impromptu questions or wade into difficult subjects unprepared.