Rooster living at Bay Shore LIRR station

A rooster has taken coop underneath the platform at the Long Island Rail Road station in Bay Shore, and local commuters can’t stop clucking about their new feathered friend.

On July 21, Daniel Campozano, a commuter who lives across the street from the station, gave the fowl some Internet fame by tweeting a picture of the bird at the LIRR Twitter handle.

“I would tell my wife it was waking me up before my alarm was. So when I went to Bay Shore [train station] and saw it, I took the pic and tweeted it,” Campozano said. “He’s been there every day by the platform.”

According to Campozano, the large golden rooster can typically be found moseying around underneath the westbound platform in the early morning hours, greeting passersby with loud, repetitive “cock-a-doodle-dos.”

Although loud, the rooster doesn’t seem to be ruffling anyone’s feathers just yet. An MTA spokesperson said LIRR employees have seen the rooster from time to time in the North Lot eating grass.

“You just see people taking pics and laughing about it,” Campozano said.

Even the LIRR got in on the fun, retweeting the picture on Aug. 6 with the caption “Cockadoodledoo!”

Users on mobile devices can view the video at http://bit.ly/1sJ95ef.