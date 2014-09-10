Roundup: $25G donation to help homeless find jobs

Bank of America has donated $25,000 to the homeless education program Employment Readiness Initiative of Hempstead for business and job placement skills.

The EAC Network plans to use the money to hire a part-time instructor for four days a week and provide computers, General Equivalency Diploma software and other learning materials, according to the nonprofit agency.

Program directors will focus on GED computer testing on Common Core curriculum. The funding will cover test preparation for new computerized testing methods.

The agency has 70 programs across Long Island and New York City aimed at helping children who have been sexually abused, senior citizens, substance abusers and the mentally ill, those on welfare and families of the unemployed. — John Asbury

LONG BEACH

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Training to prepare for emergencies

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office, Nassau County legislators and Long Beach officials plan to hold an emergency preparedness program Monday at Long Beach City Hall.

The citizen preparedness training program is set for 6:30 p.m. at 1 W. Chester St. Those attending must register in advance at prepare.ny.gov.

The event is sponsored by the governor’s office, State Sen. Dean Skelos, Assemb. Harvey Weisenberg, Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, Legis. Denise Ford and Long Beach City Council President Scott Mandel. — John Asbury

AMITYVILLE

Village board to meet half-hour earlier

Amityville Village Board meetings will start at 7:30 p.m. instead of 8 p.m., Mayor James Wandell said Monday night.

Officials made the change after complaints about meetings that sometimes lasted until 11 p.m., lengthened partly by the administration’s practice of inviting discussion on most agenda items instead of adopting them en masse.

In a move expected to streamline the meetings, trustees will now deliver committee reports — the often statistics-heavy summaries of the activities of various departments of village government — once a month, instead of at every board meeting.

Wandell also announced Monday that trustee work sessions, held Monday mornings before Village Board meetings, will be moved from 8 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. to give staff more time to check messages. Work sessions are open to the public. — Nicholas Spangler

GARDEN CITY

Free admission to local 9/11 exhibit

The Nassau County Firefighters Museum and Education Center is offering free admission Thursday for the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The museum’s 9/11 exhibit was created for the 10-year anniversary of the attacks and pays tribute to Nassau County volunteer firefighters who died responding to The World Trade Center. The exhibit features several artifacts from Ground Zero, news coverage and video.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1 Davis Ave. on Museum Row, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard. -- John Asbury

HUNTINGTON

BNL scientists talk about science of light

Officials from Brookhaven National Laboratory plan to discuss the science of light and how it is used to conduct research on Sept. 17 in Huntington.

As part of its PubSci science conversation series, “Illumination: Exposing the Secret Structures of the Atomic World” three lab scientists will talk about exploring the question of how powerful beams of light — X-ray, ultraviolet, and infrared — drive discoveries in biology, energy and technology.

The free event will be at 7 p.m. at Storyville American Table’s Backyard Bar, 43 Green St., Huntington.

The series often brings scientists to public venues to discuss cutting-edge topics and research in an informal setting. — Deon J. Hampton

NORTH HEMPSTEAD

Town to honor local veterans on Oct. 9

The Town of North Hempstead plans to honor local veterans at a special breakfast Oct. 9 at Clinton G. Martin Park in New Hyde Park.

The fourth Salute to Veterans breakfast is free of charge and open to veterans of all branches of the military.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. Veterans who want to reserve a seat or learn more about the breakfast event can call 311 or visit northhempsteadny.gov.

Representatives from veterans’ agencies will be on hand. The town earlier this year formed a Veterans Advisory Committee and was designated a Purple Heart Town. — Scott Eidler

ISLIP TOWN

Dispose toxic wastes safely on Sept. 20

The Town of Islip is holding its annual Stop Throwing Out Pollutants day on Sept. 20, allowing residents to register to safely dispose of hazardous or toxic materials.

The event, for Islip residents only, will be at the town’s Multi-Purpose Recycling Facility at 1155 Lincoln Ave. in Holbrook from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents must fill out a form with contact information and a description of the items to be disposed.

Acceptable waste includes antifreeze, fertilizers, paint thinners and pool chemicals. Unacceptable materials include ammunition, explosives and fire extinguishers. Commercial waste will not be accepted.

Participants need to bring products in the original labeled container, and each container should be individually placed in a clear plastic bag and sealed. The town recommends packing sealed containers with newspapers and placing them in a secure box.

Each household is limited to disposing of no more than five gallons or 10 pounds of waste, and three empty propane tanks.

The STOP form and a full list of acceptable disposables can be found at townofislip-ny.gov/departments/environmental-control. For more information, call the Department of Environmental Control at 631-595-3630. — Sophia Chang

LONG BEACH

Fundraisers to fight childhood cancer

Long Beach has been designated a Go Gold community, with its Kennedy Plaza in front of City Hall bathed in gold-colored light through September to honor children fighting cancer and those lost to the disease.

Fundraising events to be held this month include the Ty Louis Campbell Family Friendly Luau on Saturday at the Sands Beach Club in East Atlantic Beach and the Ancient Order of Hibernians Irish Day Cookies for Kids Cancer Bake Sale on Sept. 27 at Indiana Avenue and West Beech Street.

“We are also asking residents to tie a yellow ribbon on their house to show support all month,” said Jackie Wilkinson of Long Beach, who organized a Hibernians bake sale in honor of Adrianna Cavanagh, her 3-year-old niece who died from cancer four years ago.

Go Gold is a campaign of the American Childhood Cancer Organization, designed to draw awareness to and raise money for young people with cancer. — Sid Cassese