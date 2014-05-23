Roundup: BMX, skateboard riding exhibition

Hempstead Rebirth Community Development Corp. has scheduled its annual Extreme Ride Exhibition, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hempstead Fireman’s Field, on 250 Milburn Ave. in Hempstead Village.

The free event will feature BMX riding and skateboarding, entertainment along with music, food and community information.

The event’s goal is to provide a fun-filled and entertaining event for the community while helping Hempstead Rebirth reach its goals, one of which is to use this event to connect youth to life-enhancing programs, organizers said.

Hempstead Rebirth CDC is a faith-based nonprofit community development organization, created to improve the quality of life of residents and businesses in Hempstead, the Hub and the Long Island region through community and economic development strategies.

For more information, call 516-539-2210 or visit hempsteadrebirth.org.

— AISHA AL-MUSLIM

HUNTINGTON TOWN

Northport Woodbine Marina to reopen

The Town of Huntington is reopening the Northport Woodbine Marina today, after a $1.7 million renovation that took about six months to complete.

Town and Northport Village officials, as well as representatives from boating groups and boaters, are slated to gather at the marina about 10:30 a.m., weather permitting.

The renovation expanded the marina from 36 to 56 slips, added lighting, electrical and water connections, pump-out stations and concrete floating platforms designed to withstand severe storms, officials said.

The work included gutting the marina and dredging the area to remove silt deposits, which had made it shallower and less accessible to larger boats.

The town owns and operates the Northport Harbor marina, which was built in the 1960s. The town also has two marinas in Huntington Harbor.

The town started discussing the project in 2007 and secured a bond in 2011. The town board authorized spending the money for the project in August.

Terry Contracting & Materials of Riverhead was awarded the contract and did the work. It was initially slated to be finished by April, but the cold weather and repairs to part of the bulkhead delayed the completion date. — MACKENZIE ISSLER

NASSAU COUNTY

Summer bus service to Jones Beach

The Nassau Inter-County Express resumes summer bus service to Jones Beach State Park Friday night -- just in time to treat riders afflicted with “Night Fever.”

NICE will begin running its N88 buses out of the Freeport Long Island Rail Road station beginning with special service to and from tonight’s Barry Gibb concert at the Nikon at Jones Beach Theater.

The N88 will continue running on weekends, and for theater events, through June 22. On June 23, daily summer service on the N88 and on the N87, between the Hicksville LIRR station and Jones Beach, will resume until Labor Day.

Both routes will stop at Jones Beach’s two bathhouses and the Central Mall. Service on the N88 will run every 30 minutes, while service on the N87 will run hourly. The N88 will offer service for the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach, starting at 8:30 a.m. May 24 through 8:50 p.m. Memorial Day.

— ALFONSO CASTILLO