Roundup: Brookhaven Town collecting e-waste, unused pills

Electronic waste and unused prescription drugs will be collected for disposal Saturday in Mount Sinai.

Televisions, computer equipment, printers, videocassette recorders, DVD players, stereos, radios, cell phones and other eletronic devices will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Town of Brookhaven’s Rose Caracappa Center, 739 Route 25A, Mount Sinai. Prescription drugs also will be collected.

Town waste disposal workers also will collect electronic typewriters, pagers, telephones, scanners, answering machines, modems, fax machines, cables and circuit boards.

The electronics, known as E-waste, also will be collected on Oct. 18 at William Floyd Middle School, 630 Moriches Middle Island Rd., Moriches, and on Nov. 15 at Patchogue-Medford High School, 181 Buffalo Ave., Medford.

At those events, unwanted documents will be dumped into a 65-gallon container and shredded. Participants are invited to watch the shredding process to ensure their documents are destroyed.

The events are open to Brookhaven Town residents. For information, call 631-451-8696 or visit brookhaven.org.

— CARL MACGOWAN



HEMPSTEAD

Donation drive to aid Sierra Leone center

Hempstead Village Mayor Wayne Hall, the board of trustees and the Freetown Secondary School for Girls Ex-Pupils Association in New York this week launched a donation drive to collect medical supplies and other donations to help a school and health center in Sierra Leone combat the Ebola virus.

Sierra Leone, one of several African countries impacted by the virus, has reported more than 1,216 infected and 476 killed by the disease.

The Freetown School’s U.S.-based alumni association developed the drive to help get needed supplies to school and medical professionals in Sierra Leone, officials said. Donations are being collected at Village Hall, 99 Nichols Court.

Hall said he backed the drive because those affected need much more help than they are receiving.

“The mortality rate is high and has to be of concern,” he said. “Viruses don’t respect borders. If this illness goes unchecked it could easily cross countries as people travel.”

Hall said long-term Hempstead employee Sarian Parker urged the village to help. She said she is frightened for her loved ones in Sierra Leone where health clinics and hospitals lack the basic necessities that American hospitals take for granted.

Supplies requested include disposable plastic gloves of all sizes, masks, disinfectant, hand sanitizer, soap, disposable bed sheets, and nonperishable foods like rice, oil, powdered milk, sugar and canned foods. Drive organizers said there is now a grave shortage of food.

On Tuesday, President Obama announced that he would deploy 3,000 U.S. troops to West Africa to help stem the outbreak. For more information about the supply collection, call 516-478-6264.

— SID CASSESE





ELMONT

Ceremony kicks off building of ballpark

Elected officials and Sewanhaka Central High School District Superintendent Dr. Ralph Ferrie on Wednesday led a ground breaking ceremony for the Alva T. Stanforth Fields, celebrating this year’s passage of an $86.6 million bond referendum for the new multi-games ballpark.

The fields facility will serve as the home baseball field for student-athletes from Floral Park Memorial High School. Other district schools will use the site when it is available, officials said. The $1.5 million work to be completed includes upgrading the baseball, softball, soccer and lacrosse fields, with regrading, irrigation, dugouts, warning track, outfield fence, bleachers and scoreboard.

The bond issue also will fund major renovations at the district’s five high schools, including upgrading auditoriums, heating and cooling systems, roofs and windows as needed. Other work includes upgrades to technology infrastructure and security at all five schools and to athletic facilities throughout the district. A cafeteria and gymnasium are to be added at Sewanhaka High School and a gymnasium at Elmont Memorial High School. The auditorium and music room at Floral Park Memorial High School are to be expanded.

— SID CASSESE





LYNBROOK

23 women honored for community work

Assemb. Brian Curran (R-Lynbrook) on Saturday will host a Women of Distinction event to highlight 23 women from the community who, he said, have gone above and beyond the call of civic engagement and outreach to make Nassau County and the 21st Assembly District a better place.

The event will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Lynbrook Public Library, 56 Eldert St.

“The selflessness these women have shown to our community is an uplifting example of devotion to our area and residents,” Curran said in a statement. “It is my honor to show them this small token of recognition for the hard work and dedication they have shown to our community.”

Honorees include Jennifer Clavin, Lynn Maniace, Lori Murray and Nancy Heiberg, all of Baldwin; Robyn Gilloon, Linda Stuerzel and Patricia Seifert, all of East Rockaway; Sandi Silkes of Franklin Square; Alison Corell, Lois Howes, Jennifer Jerome, Susan Lyons, Shari Zimbler-Wolf, Martha Green and Sharon Gabler, all of Freeport; Marguerite O’Connor of Lynbrook; Diane Callaghan of Malverne; Debbie Zagaja of Merrick; Mary DiGiovanna of Oceanside; Catherine Casella and Nancy Howard, both of Rockville Centre; Mimi Calvo of South Hempstead; and Loraine Magaraci of West Hempstead.

— SID CASSESE





CENTRAL ISLIP

Annual ceremony to burn retired flags

The American Legion Herold-Tierney Post 1039 in Central Islip will hold its annual American flag retirement ceremony on Saturday.

Dozens of people are expected to attend the decades-old event, where hundreds of flags will be burned and the ashes buried, said Stephen Funk, 84, the Post’s adjutant.

“Instead of having flags thrown in the garbage or checking the oil in your car with them, we give them a dignified way of disposing the flag,” said Funk, who has been with the Post for 50 years.

In the back of the property, a hole is dug into the ground and a 55-gallon drum is placed inside where the flags are draped and set on fire, Funk said. Because of the volume of flags and that most are made out of nylon, it usually takes as long as 90 minutes for them to burn, he said.

“We hope to encourage people not to keep their old flags,” said Funk, a veteran of the Korean War. “It’s nice to fly the flag but this ceremony encourages people to renew their flags.”

Joseph Miller, the Post's commander, organized the ceremony that will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 340 Elmore Street in Central Islip. Chairs for spectators and refreshments will be provided and the Central Islip Fire Department will monitor the event.

Those looking to have their flags retired but cannot make it to the event can drop them off in a mailbox outside the Legion.

— SARAH ARMAGHAN





BROOKHAVEN TOWN

Seminars put focus on breast cancer

Brookhaven Town will hold a series of seminars to promote breast cancer awareness next month.

The initiative starts on Oct. 1 with a seminar focusing on the impact of vegetables, fruits, soy, sugars, whole grains and fat on breast cancer. It begins at 3 p.m. at St. Michael’s Recreation Center, 100 Wilson Ave. in Gordon Heights.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

About 1,200 Suffolk County women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, and about 300 die annually from the disease, Michael Pearl, associate director of women’s cancer services at the Stony Brook Cancer Center, has said.

Brookhaven is partnering with Stony Brook University for the eight seminars in which university educators and professors will give lectures and hold forums throughout town.

As part of what’s being dubbed “Turn the Town Pink,” the university will also donate 1,000 pins for Brookhaven merchants to give to customers to draw awareness to the cause.

For more information, go to cancer.stonybrookmedicine.edu/pink or call 631-444-4000.

— DEON J. HAMPTON





ISLIP

Festival celebrates apples to the core

The Town of Islip will host its annual festival devoted to the apple, New York’s state fruit, on Oct. 4.

The free Apple Festival, presented by the town’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Islip Grange, 10 Broadway Ave., Sayville. The rain date is Oct. 5.

The festival will have more than 200 vendors and exhibitions and a kid's fun zone. Pumpkin picking, arts and crafts, carousel rides, and live music by Slang the Band and Southban are planned for the festival.

An apple culinary contest will be held to select the best recipe featuring the fruit.

While the festival is free, carousel rides cost $1, and food will be available for purchase.

For more information, contact the town's cultural affairs department at 631-224-5430.

— SOPHIA CHANG