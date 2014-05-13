Roundup: Congregation awards $100G grants to 6 nonprofits

MANHASSET

Congregation awards $600,000 in grants

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Shelter Rock has awarded six nonprofit organizations $100,000 each through a grant program.

The congregation voted on May 4 to award the organizations, which deals with issues ranging from poverty to mental health. The congregation considered nearly 20 proposals.

The recipients include: the Family and Children’s Association of Mineola, which will offer mental health services for the homeless; Manhattan-based Selfhelp Community Services, to fund senior programs; the Gateway Youth Outreach of Elmont, which can expand its job program for at-risk youth; the Manhasset/Great Neck Economic Opportunity Council, looking to establish career and counseling programs for at-risk youth; The Safe Center LI, of Bethpage, to boost services for domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse victims; and Flushing-based Turning Point for Women and Families, which will help Muslim women who are victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

— SCOTT EIDLER

CORRECTION: Headlines in a previous version of this story gave the wrong grant total.



LONG BEACH

City revamps its recycling efforts

The City of Long Beach has launched a public-private partnership with an aim to promote recycling and clean streets as part of the city’s efforts to become more environmentally friendly.

The new recycling program with Rutherford, N.J.-based Greener Corners replaces some of the old trash cans with recycling bins along Park Avenue, Beech Street, and other high traffic public areas.

Greener Corners will provide, install and maintain the recycling stations, and sell advertisements that are placed on recycle bins, many from local businesses, to cover the cost of the recycling program and earn additional revenue for the city.

“These new recycling bins will also create additional revenue for the City,” city council vice president Fran Adelson said in a statement. “These bins are another step in our rebuilding process to create a stronger, smarter, and safer Long Beach that is greener and more environmentally friendly than ever before.”

For more information or to find out about advertising, contact Greener Corners at 516-519-3442 or email Aaron@GreenerCorners.com.

— AISHA AL-MUSLIM



HEMPSTEAD

Lacrosse academy registration is open

The Town of Hempstead Lacrosse Academy will celebrate its 10th anniversary season as one of Long Island’s top instructional programs, Town Supervisor Kate Murray said in a news release.

“From day one, the lacrosse academy has teamed fundamentals and fun in an effort to improve skills and build confidence . . . [and] the game-plan seems to be working!” she said.

This year the Lacrosse Academy is open to online registration. To register in advance for any of the academy’s weekly clinics, fill out the application form. Online registration will secure a spot in a clinic of choice. Once the application is completed online there will be a seven-day period to submit payment to TOH Lacrosse Academy, 200 North Franklin St., Hempstead, New York 11550.

Clinics for 5- and 6-year-olds run from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The sessions for ages 7 to 15 are set from 9 a.m. to noon. Evening sessions from 6 to 9 p.m. will be open to youngsters from 6 to 15 years of age.

Weekly clinics, running from Monday to Thursday, will begin on Monday, June 23.

Check with the lacrosse office (516-783-3208) or the town website to determine clinic availability and prices.

— SID CASSESE



FARMINGVILLE

Expanded farmers’ market in new spot

An expanded and relocated farmers’ market in Farmingville will be operating on the Village Green on Sundays starting June 1.

Mayor Ralph Ekstrand said the market has been in the entrance to a parking lot adjacent to A Taste of Long Island, a specialty food market, at 211A Main St. for the past two seasons and is moving south next to Village Hall.

“We are thrilled to expand the market and offer residents and the community a great new spot to meet, shop local and enjoy great, fresh offerings,” he said.

At the new location the market will feature more than 20 local food artisans and vendors with locally grown seasonal farm fresh produce. Last year, there were about 15 vendors. In addition, A Taste of Long Island plans to offer craft beer and New York State wine this year.

The market will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thanksgiving weekend.

A Taste of Long Island owner Jim Thompson and his daughter, Courtney Citko, will be running the market for the third year.

— BILL BLEYER





HEMPSTEAD

Free car seat safety program offered

Supervisor Kate Murray and the Hempstead Town Board will soon start the town’s 2014 Child Car Seat Safety Inspection Program, which includes visiting communities across the town to help residents watch the installation of those car seats, free of charge.

“With warmer weather on the horizon [it] is the perfect time for residents to ensure that their children are properly secured in safety seats,” said Murray.

The town program is led by certified child passenger safety technicians.

Residents can have safety seats inspected and, if necessary, adjustments made.

The inspections will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at wherever the specified location is.

Appointments must be made in advance by calling the town Department of Public Safety at 516-538-1900 ext. 7709.

Appointments are limited at each site and filled strictly on a first-come, first-served basis.

Baldwin: July 9, 10

Bellmore: Aug. 20, 23

East Meadow: June 11, 12

Elmont: June 25, 26

Five Towns: June 4, 8

Freeport: June 18, 20

Island Park: Sept. 3, 4

Lakeview: Aug. 6, 7

Levittown: July 16, 19

Oceanside: July 2, 3

Roosevelt: July 30, 31

Salisbury: Aug. 13, 14

Uniondale: Sept. 10, 12

Valley Stream: Aug. 27, 28

Wantagh: Sept. 24, 25

West Hempstead: Sept. 17, 21

— SID CASSESE





MINEOLA

Fun day for kids affected by Sandy

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano said Monday that in honor of International Children’s Day, the county will host a free Children’s Day for youngsters affected by superstorm Sandy on Sunday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at county headquarters at 1550 Franklin Ave. in Mineola.

“Bring your children to a day of fun activities and live performances,” Mangano said.

Performances will be by The Hagen World Champion Irish Step Dancers, Venettes Cultural Workshop, and Making Books Sing — an interactive bilingual musical. Other activities include LEGO spin art; a remote control robot demonstration; RVC Lanes with portable alleys, plastic pins and rubber balls; Balloon Twisters and a Birds of Prey exhibit.

The event is co-sponsored by LDI office supplies, Molloy College, Oceanville Mason Supply, RVC Lanes and Entertainment Unlimited by Ted Fass.

For additional information, please contact the Parks Events Office at 516-572-0200 or visit the Nassau County Department of Parks, Recreation and Museums website at nassaucountyny.gov/parks.

— SID CASSESE



ISLIP

Shelter holds drive to collect pet needs

The Islip Town animal shelter is holding a pet food drive to collect sustenance for the shelter’s cats and dogs.

The Bay Shore Pathmark is teaming up with the shelter’s nonprofit volunteer group Live.Love.Bark Dog Rescue Inc. to collect donations and pet food. Volunteers will hold the pet food drive Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. outside the store at 2060 Sunrise Highway. Donations of dry and wet cat and dog food, treats, toys and cleaning supplies will be accepted.

Donations to help the shelter’s nearly 100 homeless or lost animals are also accepted at the shelter during business hours, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, at 210 South Denver Ave. in Bay Shore.

— SOPHIA CHANG

BRENTWOOD

AG hosts community forum at campus

The state attorney general will hold a community forum in Brentwood next week.

Eric T. Schneiderman is hosting the event at the Brentwood campus of Suffolk County Community College on May 20. Legis. Louis D’Amaro (D-North Babylon) is a co-sponsor of the event.

The public is invited to attend and hear updates from Schneiderman on a variety of subjects including environmental protection, labor rights, civil rights, health care and consumer fraud and protection. A simultaneous translation in Spanish will be provided.

The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Van Nostrand Theatre and refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 212-416-6044 or email intergovernmental.affairs@ag.ny.gov.

— DENISE M. BONILLA