Roundup: Filing deadline for WTC workers; Labor Day concert on Saturday

ISLANDWIDE

Deadline for WTC workers

Workers who helped in the rescue, recovery and cleanup of the World Trade Center have until Sept. 11 to register with the New York State Workers’ Compensation Board to preserve their right to future benefits.

Workers are being urged to file a WTC-12 form whether they were injured or were employed or volunteered. This includes working at Ground Zero, Fresh Kills Landfill, the barges, the piers and the morgues.

Employees and members of groups that participate in the New York State workers’ compensation system are eligible. For more information or a copy of the form, go to www.wcb.ny.gov.

— RIDGELY OCHS

ISLAND PARK

Labor Day concert set

Island Park, in concert with Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, will present its Labor Day Concert and Fireworks on Saturday at Masone Beach.

Bad Medicine, a Bon Jovi tribute band, will perform from 7 to 10 p.m., with fireworks by Grucci to follow.

The village has also partnered with Microsoft to bring the Microsoft Xbox Experience to Masone Beach on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. Guests can play the newest Xbox game on a giant screen. In addition, Microsoft is scheduled to donate a so-far undisclosed sum to the Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts of Island Park, village officials said.

“My board members and I are looking forward to a beautiful weekend at Masone Beach. The annual Labor Day Concert and Fireworks is an opportunity to bring our community together and celebrate the unofficial end of summer,” Mayor Michael G. McGinty said.

— SID CASSESE

SUFFOLK COUNTY

Prizes for pollution videos

Suffolk County is inviting short video submissions that draw attention to the effect of nitrogen pollution on Long Island waterways from failing septic systems, cesspools and fertilizer runoff.

The county’s “crapSHOOT Film Contest” is asking for 1- to 3-minute short films about the water pollution problem and 30- or 60-second videos usable as public service announcements.

First prize for the short film is $1,000; and the film will be screened at the Huntington Center for Performing Arts as part of the “crapSHOOT Film Festival.” First prize for the public service announcement is $500; and the video will be used by the county to draw attention to nitrogen pollution.

The deadline to submit a video is Sept. 15. Details on how to enter are available at www.suffolkcountyny.gov.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has said reducing nitrogen pollution is his administration’s top priority this year. Nitrogen, which primarily comes from urine and fertilizer, can cause harmful algae blooms and weaken coastal resistance.

The county is also holding a contest for still photographs that “evoke pride” and promote travel in Suffolk County. Called #SuffolkSnapshot, the county is asking for photos that convey a sense of place for Suffolk County. First prize is a Canon PowerShot SX280 HS digital camera, courtesy of Canon U.S.A. Inc. Entries to the #SuffolkSnapshot Photo Contest must be submitted via email to photocontest@suffolkcountyny.gov before Sept. 14.

The photographs will be posted on www.Facebook.com/SteveBellone. Winners will be determined by the number of “likes” each photo receives.

— DAVID SCHWARTZ