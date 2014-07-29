Roundup: Deal allows hospital to use town parking, boat slips available in Islip

HUNTINGTON

Deal allows hospital to use town parking

The Huntington Town Board approved an agreement with Huntington Hospital-North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System to use a portion of the town’s parking facility at Mill Dam Park.

“The resolution is primarily aimed at providing a place for construction workers, as well as construction vehicles, to park during the hospital emergency room expansion,” A.J. Carter, town spokesman said Monday.

Huntington Hospital is preparing for a $50 million expansion to create a 23,997-square-foot addition to its emergency room.

The portion of the lot to be used is a former helipad and will also be used by hospital employees, volunteers, and clinical students.

The agreement allows parking to start Friday and runs for three years. It calls for the town to be paid $75,000.

Mill Dam Park is at 1 Mill Dam Rd., about three-quarters of a mile from the hospital at 270 Park Ave. The hospital will provide shuttle service to and from the lot.

The resolution was approved 5 to 0 at the July 15 town board meeting. — DEBORAH S. MORRIS



BALDWIN

Disaster simulation to aid in training

Emergency preparedness training will be held Saturday in Baldwin during a disaster simulation.

Nassau County Legislator Laura Curran is hosting two training events led by the New York National Guard to prepare for natural and man-made disasters.

The first training is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Baldwin Public Library at 2385 Grand Ave.

The second training session is scheduled for Aug. 6 at the Oceanside Public Library, 30 Davison Ave.

All participants will receive a training certificate and a backpack filled with supplies.

For more information call 516-571-6205. — JOHN ASBURY



ISLIP

Boat slips available at town's marinas

The Town of Islip’s Department of Parks and Recreation has a limited number of boat slips still available at town marinas, officials announced.

Spots are open for smaller watercraft that do not exceed 21 feet in length, Islip officials said in a news release, with the majority at East Islip, Bay Shore and Sayville's Port O’Call marinas. Scattered slips are also available at other town locations.

Prices for slips to accommodate vessels at that size run $59 per linear foot.

“Boat slips at Islip Town marinas provide access to some of the more historically beautiful waters in the northeast because of their access to the Great South Bay and Fire Island, and many residents assume that all of our slips are claimed,” Supervisor Tom Croci said in the release. “There are a lot of ways to enjoy our waterways during the summer months, and using a boat slip at our marinas can lead to some unforgettable moments out on the water.”

For more information, call (631) 224-5648. — SARAH ARMAGHAN



SUFFOLK COUNTY

Bus service exec to be honored

John Corrado, president of Suffolk Transportation Service, is to be honored on Thursday for the Bay Shore-based company’s service to Innersight, an Islip nonprofit advocacy organization for the disabled.

The ceremony will mark with 26th anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act, signed in 1988.

“This means a lot to me personally,” Innersight executive director Frank Perino said in a news release. “The team at Suffolk Bus listen to the needs and concerns of our community and respond.”

Perino is to present the award.

“If it weren’t for John Corrado and Ray Grimaldi [Suffolk Transportation Service executive director, Transit Division] I would not have a guide dog,” Perino said. “Through their efforts, I had a new dog one week after the passing of my last dog.”

The celebration is scheduled for 12 p.m. at Suffolk Bus, 1980 Pond Rd. in Ronkonkoma.

Advocacy community representatives, Suffolk Independent Living Organization, Inc., the Bus Riders Union, Tri-State Transportation Campaign and the Long Island Federation of Labor, are scheduled to attend. — SIOBHAN BARTON



ISLANDWIDE

State: Detect beetles by monitoring pools

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is inviting swimming pool owners to participate in the third annual Asian Long Horned Beetle Swimming Pool Survey through Aug. 29.

The beetles, originally from Asia, have caused the death of hundreds of thousands of trees across the county and are a continuing problem on Long Island. They emerge from infested trees in the summer and become active.

Pool monitoring is a simple way to survey the beetles and has the potential to become the most effective method for detecting the beetles, officials said in a news release.

Participants will need a digital camera, and the ability to upload photographs and send them to the state via email. Anyone, whether they own or pool or not, who spots an Emerald Ash Borer or any other invasive pests who cause damage to native ash trees are encouraged to submit photos to jessica.cancelliere@dec.ny.gov.

Directions for the survey can be found at http://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/7255.html.

To sign up for the survey, contact Jessica Cancelliere at jessica.cancelliere@dec.ny.gov or (518) 478-7813. — PRISCILA KORB



BROOKHAVEN TOWN

Blood donors sought for Farmingville drive

Brookhaven Town is sponsoring a blood drive on Aug. 26 at Town Hall auditorium in Farmingville.

Town officials say the drive, to be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., helps save lives.

Donors, preferably between the ages 16 and 75 and weighing at least 110 pounds, must bring identification with a signature or photo, town officials said. Anyone younger than 16 must have parental permission and those age 76 and older need permission from a doctor.

Anyone who has received a tattoo in the past 12 months will be disallowed from donating blood. Those planning to give blood should have a healthy diet, town officials said.

For questions about medical eligibility, call 800-688-0900. — DEON J. HAMPTON



ISLIP

Hurricane forum to take place next month

The Town of Islip will hold a series of forums in late August to inform residents on how to better prepare and safeguard homes and businesses against future hurricanes.

“No area of Islip Town was left untouched by superstorm Sandy, the most unprecedented weather event of our lifetime,” town officials said in a news release. “While we cannot control the weather, we can control our preparation and response to it.”

All events will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The first session will be on Aug. 13 at the Holbrook Fire Department at 390 Terry Rd. in Holbrook. Subsequent sessions are: Aug. 14 at the Bay Shore/Brightwaters Public Library at 1 South County Rd., Brightwaters; Aug. 20 at the Brentwood Public Library at 34 2nd Ave. in Brentwood; Aug. 21 at the Sayville Public Library at 88 Greene Ave. in Sayville.

After two years of working with the Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services to revise the town’s original hazard mitigation plan, the Islip board adopted Suffolk County’s Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan last month. The plan will help Islip’s response to natural disasters and improve its ability to apply for outside funding.

For further information, call (631) 224-5485 or visit townofislip-ny.gov. — SARAH ARMAGHAN