Roundup: Huntington Town OKs $2.3M bond for Halesite bulkhead repairs

The Huntington Town Board has authorized a $2.3 million bond for the emergency reconstruction of the Halesite Bulkhead.

The bulkhead was damaged in the record Aug. 13 rainfall.

It was already slated for repair next year, but the storm created sinkholes across the North Shore and made the Halesite spot too vulnerable to wait.

“It started to give,” Town Supervisor Frank Petrone said after Tuesday’s vote. “That’s something you just don’t avoid.”

Officials said they expect the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse the town for all or part of the project.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The work that’s needed will repair the structural support along the water, ensuring the land — and the fire department and other nearby buildings — don’t fall into the water.

Officials from Suffolk County and other towns surrounding Huntington had previously expressed concern that FEMA may reject financial aid for homeowners affected by the August storm.

Supervisors of Islip, Brookhaven and Babylon have said homeowners may not qualify for assistance.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has said he is waiting to hear what FEMA has to say before he asks the federal government for assistance.

— VALERIE BAUMAN





NESCONSET

New fire truck OKd by district’s voters

The Nesconset Fire District will get a new fire truck thanks to fire district residents, who voted 81-11 Tuesday in favor of a referendum that allows the district to lease a new truck at a cost not to exceed $518,609 for a period of seven years, said Kevin Zanfardino, the district’s treasurer and secretary.

The new truck will replace a 25-year-old pumper that wasn’t suitable for the equipment firefighters needed to carry and had high repair costs, Zanfardino has said.

Jerry Smith, district manager, said Wednesday that the end of the lease will result in the full payment of the vehicle.

“After the seven-year payment period, the truck will be used another 23 years with only maintenance costs,” he said.

— LAUREN R. HARRISON





GLEN COVE

Cleanup on Saturday at 2 area beaches

The Glen Cove Beautification Commission is anticipating a larger turnout at its annual beach cleanup on Saturday, after working with the school district to attract more students to the event.

The annual International Coastal Cleanup at Pryibil Beach runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

Participants should go the registration desk for instructions and materials.

Volunteers will tally what they pick up by filling out a form that includes different categories, such as cigarette butts, food wrappers, plastic bottles, cans, paper bags and fishing gear.

Gloves will be provided, but officials advised volunteers to bring sunscreen and insect repellent.

Darcy Belyea, director of parks and recreation, said in an email that the commission has sponsored the event for more than 20 years.

She said it is traditionally held at Pryibil Beach but has expanded to Morgan Park’s beachfront as well.

Belyea said Pryibil Beach is an 8-acre property, with about 750 yards of waterfront. Morgan Park is 18 acres, with about 500 yards of waterfront.

She said turnout has ranged from 20 to 50 people over the years.

She said they provide a master tally sheet to the Ocean Conservancy.

— MACKENZIE ISSLER





MERRICK

Free legal-help workshop tonight

The New York Legal Assistance Group plans to hold a free legal assistance workshop Thursday night at the Merrick Library.

The workshop will offer legal services, advice and attorneys available for homeowners who suffered damage during superstorm Sandy in 2012.

There is no income restriction, and residents will be offered a free consultation during one-on-one meetings with residents.

The meeting is scheduled from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the Merrick Library, 2279 Merrick Ave.

— JOHN ASBURY