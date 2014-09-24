Roundup: Public hearing on retirement community rescheduled

The Brookhaven Town Board has rescheduled a public hearing that was to have been held Wednesday night on a proposed retirement community in Center Moriches.

The hearing on the proposed Vineyards at Brookfield has been adjourned until Oct. 28 at Town Hall. Developers of the 146-unit project have asked the town board to rezone the property from industrial to a category allowing a planned retirement community.

A town spokesman said the hearing was postponed because it is expected to be lengthy and may interfere with eight other hearings scheduled to be heard at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Seven of those hearings are on proposed zoning changes related to the town’s Carmans River Conservation and Management Plan. Town officials have proposed to rezone dozens of properties in Yaphank to protect the 10-mile river’s watershed area.

The other hearing is about a proposed town code amendment allowing planned development districts, which are intended to encourage developers to build in clusters away from environmentally sensitive areas. — CARL MACGOWAN



BRENTWOOD

Groups help 3,000 register to vote

More than 3,000 voters were registered Tuesday by about 20 Long Island faith, labor and community groups on National Voter Registration Day, according to Steve McFarland of Make the Road New York.

“We fought for the right to vote, and now it gives us the power to secure a future for our communities with respect and dignity,” Janet Farfan, a member of the group, said in a news release from McFarland.

Other groups involved included: Family and Children’s Association; New York Communities for Change; Long Island Civic Engagement Table; Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic; SEPA Mujer; Alliance for Quality Education; New York Immigration Coalition; American Muslim Voter Club; Haitian-American Political Action Committee; Every Child Matters — Long Island; and the Economic Opportunity Commission of Suffolk County.

The voter registration deadline in the state is Oct. 10. — SID CASSESE

VALLEY STREAM

Village to begin switch to LEDs

The village is to begin a project Wednesday to make its streets safer while reducing energy costs to save taxpayer dollars, said Mayor Ed Fare.

He will begin the street lighting project by using a basket crane to replace the first of nearly 3,000 can we say what the old ones are to avoid streetlights with a light-emitting diode (LED) streetlight.

Johnson Controls, a Milwaukee-based global leader in energy efficiency solutions, will do the light replacement program. More energy improvements will be made at Village Hall, the department of public works and the village pool.

“This self-funding project is a win-win for our residents,” Fare said. “Not only do they see real energy savings that will pay for the cost of the program, but they can be proud to know that this money-saving project will create jobs and reduce the community’s carbon footprint at no cost to the taxpayers.”

The village did a $3.6 million bond for the lighting. Fare said it hopes not only to pay the principal and interest but also “to make money, like Lynbrook, which did a similar project two years ago.”

Tom Burke, Johnson Controls spokesman, predicted the village “will save $6 million over the next 15 years, and reduce public energy use by a combined 34 percent, with over 52 percent savings on street lighting alone.”

Village Building Department Superintendent Tom McAleer expects the project to be done by the end of the year. — SID CASSESE



NORTH HEMPSTEAD

Town gets $5G grant for groundwater tests

The Town of North Hempstead has received a $5,000 grant to help fund an examination of the groundwater on the Manhasset Neck Peninsula.

Town officials said the goal of the data collection is to study the potential for saltwater to intrude into the peninsula’s wells. Officials also want to study other factors that may affect sources of water to municipal supply wells.

The grant was secured by Assemb. Michelle Schimel (D-Great Neck), officials said, and in conjunction with advocacy group Residents for a More Beautiful Port Washington.

Town officials note the funding will help the Peninsula Aquifer Committee monitor the peninsula’s wells.

“A great deal of research is needed in order to identify potential issues affecting our groundwater system,” Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth said in a news release. “Continuing this data collection program will help to preserve our precious water supply in Port Washington and beyond.”

Schimel, a member of the Assembly’s Committee on Environmental Conservation, said in the news release that the funding is critical to preserving the Manhasset Neck Peninsula’s water supply.

“This grant is a very important step to continue the study of the hydrologic system of Manhasset Neck Peninsula. We need comprehensive data to ensure that the ongoing stresses on our water supply are understood,” she said.

— SCOTT EIDLER



AMITYVILLE

$15G to fund study for artists’ loft

Amityville will fund a $15,000 feasibility study for an artists’ loft building in or near the village downtown after a 5-0 vote by trustees.

Nonprofit arts developer Artspace, which built and runs 36 such projects across the country, including one in Patchogue, would build the project and conduct the study in early November.

Such a project in Amityville would be the most significant development since the 1960s and could jump-start the area, officials and civic leaders said Monday night.

“Artists do create value,” said Chamber of Commerce president Dina Shingleton.

“They bring people to our community, and they spend money.”

The projects often impose income restrictions on prospective tenants to qualify for affordable housing subsidies, and rely on a mix of public and private funding. Speakers hailed the venture’s promise Monday night, and Suffolk Legislature Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory (D-Amityville) said at the meeting that he would push for county funding.

Potential problems include the decrease in tax revenue that would come from removing a building from the tax rolls, Downtown Revitalization Committee co-chair Tom Howard said. More children in a multifamily development could further burden the already stretched local school district, Bay Village Civic Association Joan Donnison said.

Trustee Nick LaLota said the village was making an investment by funding the study. “If you’re going to wait for something perfect to come, I’m pretty sure that thing ain’t coming,” he said. — NICHOLAS SPANGLER