Roundup: Road repaving cost divvied up with town

Patchogue Village and the Town of Brookhaven have agreed to split the cost of a road repaving project, officials said.

The municipalities shared the $270,000 cost of resurfacing Bay Avenue, which runs from Montauk Highway south to the Great South Bay. About half of the mile-long road is in the village, and half is in the town, Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri said.

Pontieri said the road is one of the village’s main thoroughfares and had “deteriorated over the years,” especially during snowstorms last winter. “It’s a very heavily traveled road,” he said.

He said the town used its purchasing power to reduce costs for the project.

“They did a great job,” Pontieri said.

Paving work was completed Aug. 29, and new stripes were painted Sept. 2, said town Highway Department spokesman Frank Petrignani. The road is the home of Bay Elementary School, the Patchogue Village Community Center and the Patchogue-Medford Youth and Community Services Bureau.

“Crews worked very diligently to ensure this project was completed by the start of the school year,” town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro said in a statement. — CARL MACGOWAN



UNIONDALE

Job fair to allow veterans early entry

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano announced Tuesday that the seventh Nassau County Private Sector Job Fair, planned for Oct. 7 at Nassau Coliseum, has already confirmed 200 employers and resource programs as well as some veteran agencies.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except veterans will be allowed in at 9 a.m. Admission and parking are free.

Employers from across Long Island will be seeking candidates for positions including entry and middle management level, licensed professionals, hospitality and food service industries, bank staffing, and individuals with technical and IT experience. Participating companies are looking to fill a minimum of three positions.

Mangano stated, “We are ... grateful to our business partners for participating in this job fair, which is expected to draw more than 13,000 job seekers. “It is estimated that 1,800 people were hired from the previous six private sector job fairs.” — SID CASSESE



HUNTINGTON

Pulitzer winner to speak at series

The Huntington Jewish Center will host a talk entitled, “How will Israel Survive in 2015,” as part of its Eva Hofman Kramer Memorial Annual Lecture Series.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bret Stephens will be the featured speaker. The event is Saturday at 9 p.m. at the center at 510 Park Ave. This will be the 24th installment of the lecture series, which is held every year the Saturday evening before Rosh Hashanah, with a focus on Israel.

“It’s usually educational in nature,” Jennifer Ingber, the program coordinator for the event, said of the lecture topic. “Ours traditionally has always been Israel connected. We try to find someone who is learned in the subject. Bret Stephens was suggested and we thought he was a great choice.”

There is no cost, but reservations are required. For more information and reservation call 631-427-1089. — DEBORAH S. MORRIS



ROSLYN

Free photo ID cards offered for seniors

Seniors ages 60 and older can receive free identification cards at an event to be held in Roslyn next month.

The event, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 2, will be held at the Bryant Library, at 2 Paper Mill Rd.

The wallet-sized identification card contains a photo and personal contact information, as well as emergency contact information. An appointment is not necessary for the event, sponsored by state Sen. Jack Martins (R-Mineola) and County Executive Edward Mangano. Residents seeking more information can contact Martins’ office at 516-746-5924. — SCOTT EIDLER



ROCKVILLE CENTRE

Community urged to help dispose of drugs

The Rockville Centre Police Department wants village residents to bring their expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs to police headquarters at 34 Maple Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 27, National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

“The ... day provides a safe, secure, and environmentally responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs,” said Mayor Francis X. Murray in a news release. “I encourage all residents to take part in the program and rid your home of potentially dangerous prescription drugs.”

“Medicines that have accumulated over time in home cabinets are highly susceptible to misuse and abuse,” said Police Commissioner Charles Gennario. “Protect your family, and take advantage of this free service." — SID CASSESE



GREENLAWN

Forum to evaluate redistricting proposal

The League of Women Voters of Huntington plans to host a free public forum on an upcoming ballot proposal to amend the New York State constitution regarding redistricting.

The forum will take place Oct. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway in Greenlawn.

The proposed ballot amendment would establish an independent commission to redraw legislative lines and would not include any legislators on the commission.

The evenings discussion will center on recent redistricting in the state, the new procedure for redrawing the lines that will be on the ballot in the November election, and the arguments for and against approving the amendment. For more information contact call Judie Gorenstein at 631-491-3177.

— DEBORAH S. MORRIS



BROOKHAVEN/RIVERHEAD

Food donations sought for veterans

The AARP and the Veterans of Foreign Wars are collecting food donations in Brookhaven and Riverhead towns for veterans and their families.

AARP and local VFW posts 6249 and 2476 will accept the goods until Oct. 31 at several drop-off points.

“We encourage people to get involved with our food drive so that we can help as many veterans as possible,” said Jo Packard, a Riverhead AARP volunteer, in a statement.

Rocky Point, Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River school districts are also participating. It was not immediately known when the food would be distributed.

Nonperishable foods or household items can be dropped at: Riverhead and Brookhaven Town halls, the lobby area of Peconic Bay Medical Center and VFW posts 6249 and 2476.

Items can also be left at McCarrick’s Dairy, North Shore Youth Council and Rose Caracappa Senior Center. For more information, call 631-744-9106.

— DEON J. HAMPTON



FREEPORT

Cruise to feature maritime work tales

Some of Long Island’s best-known commercial fishermen and boat builders will discuss their life and work on a three-hour cruise out of Freeport next month.

The cruise, sponsored by cultural group Long Island Traditions, will visit several bayhouses, shacks first built in the 18th and 19th centuries for fishing and hunting. Located primarily on marshland owned by the Town of Hempstead, some of the houses were handed down from generation to generation in families that still work on the South Shore bays.

Guests will include Bob Doxsee of Doxsee Sea Clam in Point Lookout, boat builder Al Grover, who crossed the Atlantic Ocean in a skiff he built, and Fred Scopinich, whose family built rumrunners and Navy vessels.

Other guests on the three-hour cruise will include bay house owner and boat builder John Remsen Sr., and Freeport baymen and fishermen Tony Sougstad and Joey Scavone.

The Oct. 12 tour will be aboard the Miss Freeport, at 85 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport, and will leave at 2 p.m. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children under 16, with discounts for families and groups.

Spots on the tour must be reserved by calling Long Island Traditions at 516-767-8803 or visiting www.longislandtraditions.org.

— NICHOLAS SPANGLER

AMITYVILLE

Beach Celebration to bid summer adieu

Amityville residents get one last taste of summer with the community Beach Celebration on Saturday.

Village resident Julianne DeVecchis, who stepped in this summer to take over the concession stand for lunches and weekly suppers at the pavilion, will make snacks to sell at the celebration.

The South Bay Volleyball Club, which ran a night volleyball league, is organizing a beach volleyball tournament.

There will also be live music and a “bouncy” house for children.

But one summer activity will be missing. There will be no swimming because the beach officially closed for the season earlier this month.

The Beach Celebration will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To register a team for the volleyball tournament, visit southbayvolleyballclub.com.

— NICHOLAS SPANGLER



NEW HYDE PARK

Cultural group to host Onam festival

The Indian American Malayalee Association of Long Island Onam Celebration 2014 is slated for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, at the Clinton G. Martin Park at 1601 Marcus Ave.

Onam is the biggest and most important festival of India’s state of Kerala, which has a population of nearly 35 million.

It is a harvest festival, usually celebrated enthusiastically for days all over the state by people of various religions.

“Here, we will be celebrating it only one day,” said the American-Malayalee group’s president, Sabu Lukose, of Roslyn Heights. — SID CASSESE

BELLMORE

Frisch house named historical landmark

The Hempstead Town Board approved a historical landmark designation Tuesday for a 105-year-old Bellmore home.

Walter Eisenhardt Jr. first applied for a historical landmark designation in 2010 for the Charles A. Frisch House at 2668 Martin Ave. in Bellmore.

The town board unanimously approved the designation, with Councilwoman Angie Cullin absent.

The home was recognized by the Historical Society of The Bellmores for its original owners and its architecture and wraparound front porch.

It was built by Frisch in 1909, who helped developed the region as a gateway from Manhattan to Jones Beach.

As a historical landmark, any construction changes to the home must be approved by the Landmark Preservation Commission. Eisenhardt is also eligible for property tax reimbursements under the landmark designation. — JOHN ASBURY