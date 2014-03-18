Roundup: Road repaving work set

HEWLETT HARBOR

Road repaving work set for later this year

Hewlett Harbor Village officials are gearing up for a capital improvement project that would repave some village roads by late summer or early fall.

Village trustees and officials discussed the preliminary plan to repave Albon Road between Harbor Road and Seawane Drive at Thursday night’s board meeting. The project could cost between $300,000 and $500,000, officials said.

The plan would also call for installing storm drains where needed. Officials will also be asking residents to place cobblestones between the curb and their property line for aesthetic purposes.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The road repaving would mean that there would be a five-year moratorium for utility companies to reopen the street unless it is for emergency reasons.

Village officials said during the meeting they will start searching for potential engineers and will determine whether a bidding process is required for the project.

“I am ready to do this,” said Mayor Mark Weiss, adding it would be the largest project of the village in years. “We have the money.”

Hewlett Harbor is a residential community with 439 one-family homes and no sidewalks. -- AISHA AL-MUSLIM

HEMPSTEAD TOWN

Bike locker lottery at Bellmore station

The Town of Hempstead is currently collecting “lottery tickets” for eight residents who will have use of bike lockers at the Bellmore train station for a one-year period. Residents have until March 28 at 4 p.m. to file their applications.

Lottery tickets can be obtained by calling Town Clerk Nasrin Ahmad at (516) 812-3024.

Only one ticket per household will be accepted. Winners will be randomly selected through a drawing on April 7, when winners can begin using them.

“Any time you can leave the car in the driveway and use a clean means of transportation, it is a victory for our environment,” Hempstead Town Supervisor Kate Murray said in a statement.

The lockers were a gift from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and no more are currently available, said Town Spokesman Michael Deery. — SID CASSESE

ISLIP TOWN

Student award nominations open

The Town of Islip is now accepting nominations for its annual Student Achievement Awards.

Nominees should be town residents in grades 9 to 12, who “have made significant contributions to the community or who have excelled in a specific academic area,” according to the town’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs.

All public or private schools in Islip are invited to nominate students. The schools must submit a nomination form by March 26 to the town.

Nominations can be mailed to the Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs, 50 Irish Lane, East Islip, NY 11730 or faxed to (631) 224-5316, or emailed to jgabriel@townofislip-ny.gov.

The town will celebrate winners at a ceremony May 21 at 7 p.m. in the town board room at 655 Main St. in Islip.

For more information, call (631) 224-5310. — SOPHIA CHANG

OYSTER BAY TOWN

‘Polar bear’ swim to aid Special Olympics

A first “Freezin’ for a Reason” Town of Oyster Bay Polar Plunge will be held March 29 at Tobay Beach to benefit the Special Olympics.

On-site registration starts at 10 a.m. with the plunge at noon. To register in advance, go to www.polarplungeNY.org/tobay. Registrants can form a team and invite family and friends to join, create a Personal Plunge Page and send it to their contacts.

Special Olympics Polar Plunges are held throughout the country. Last year, more than 6,000 plungers and 15,000 spectators raised nearly $1 million statewide to support Special Olympics New York’s programs for people with disabilities. The Polar Plunge will help provide year-round sports training and competition in over 22 Olympic-style sports for more than 62,000 children and adults in the state with disabilities. Since 1968, Special Olympics has grown to include more than 32 individual and team sports from alpine skiing to volleyball.

For more information, call Jennifer Cantone at (631) 254-1465 ext. 204 or email jcantone@nyso.org. — BILL BLEYER

NASSAU COUNTY

Sandy victims urged to register for funds

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano is encouraging residents whose homes were damaged during superstorm Sandy to register with the New York Rising Housing Recovery program before the state’s April 11 deadline.

The deadline does not apply to homeowners who have already registered, are in process of receiving an award or those seeking clarification of their award.

More than 4,650 Nassau County residents have been issued rebuilding payments through New York Rising — which administers most of the state’s Sandy aid — totaling more than $200 million, according to state figures.

In addition, more than 1,350 Suffolk residents have been issued more than $65 million in New York Rising rebuilding payments.

The funds were made available through state’s Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program and the federal Department of Housing & Urban Development.

New York Rising began accepting applications last April and all eligible homeowners who applied by Jan. 20 have been issued a check for home reconstruction, program officials said.

The community buyout program, in which neighborhoods can opt-in to have the state buy out their entire neighborhood, will also close April 11.

Homeowners interested in applying for New York Rising funds can call 855-697-7263 or visit stormrecovery.ny.gov. — ROBERT BRODSKY