Roundup: Town of North Hempstead sets uniform speed limit on road

North Hempstead Town has set a consistent 30 mph speed limit for a stretch of Roslyn Road where deadly accidents occurred this year.

Nassau County Legis. Judy Jacobs (D-Woodbury) had urged the town to set the uniform speed limit at 30 mph since the 30 to 40 mph limits and signs in part of the road confused drivers.

The town, through the bill offered by Councilman Peter Zuckerman, set a 30 mph speed from the north curb line of I. U. Willets Road, headed north, to the East Hills Village and Town of North Hempstead Line; and on Roslyn Road, the west side, from the Long Island Expressway north Service Road, headed south, to I. U. Willets Road’s north curb line.

In March, two Mineola 19-year-olds traveling in a car north on Roslyn Road were killed when the car crashed into a homeowner’s backyard.

Speed signs have been installed nearby, and Jacobs said she will advocate a traffic light at Roslyn Road and Locust Lane, near where the accident occurred.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In April, farther south on Roslyn Road, a pickup truck collided with a charter bus, killing the Glen Head man driving the truck, police have said.

Ron Rosen, who owns the home where the teens crashed in March, said his family lives in fear of collisions.

“It’s been obviously very traumatizing to my family,” Rosen said. “Every time you hear a car speeding, is it going to happen again?”

— SCOTT EIDLER



LINDENHURST

Two part-timers hired as fire marshals

Lindenhurst Village’s fire marshal is retiring, and he will be replaced by two part-time fire marshals.

Richard Lyman, the village’s part-time fire marshal since October 1995, submitted his retirement letter last month. The village board last week voted to accept the letter. However, the board then voted to keep Lyman on for the month of September at his previous hourly wage of $15.40.

Shawn Cullinane, village clerk-treasurer, said Lyman is being kept on temporarily to ease the transition of two new part-time fire marshals, whose hiring the board also approved. William Hayden and Thomas Karn will each earn $12 per hour.

Cullinane said officials don’t foresee “a significant number of hours increased” by having two fire marshals and noted the lower wage of Hayden and Karn.

Hayden served as a fire marshal for the Town of Babylon from 1977 to 2009 and since 1999 has been a fire investigator and president of Hayden Karn Consulting Inc. in Sayville, which investigates the causes of fires for insurance and legal purposes.

Since 1999, Karn has been a fire investigator and vice president of the company and was a fire marshal for the Town of Babylon also from 1974 to 2009. Karn is a former chief of the West Babylon Fire Department and a former commissioner for the West Babylon Fire District.

— DENISE M. BONILLA



HUNTINGTON

Board does not extend wireless deal

The Huntington Town Board recently defeated two resolutions that would have extended agreements — but with new terms — with New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC in Dix Hills.

The town had considered land and tower license agreements between Dix Hills Water District and New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC for the installation, maintenance and use of cellular communications equipment at water district facilities on Colby Drive and Wolf Hill Road.

The town had agreements with the carrier for those locations that date back to 1991. However, the agreement for the Colby Drive facility expired in March, while the Wolf Hill Road agreement expired in January 2011.

Town board members Susan Berland and Gene Cook voted against the measure, and their board colleague Tracey Edwards abstained from the vote because she works for Verizon.

“I have concerns with placement of cell towers on water towers and water sources,” Berland said. “Scientists are doing research all the time, and I continue to have concerns.”

Cook said he wanted to do more research regarding health and safety. “I voted against it because I don’t know if there are any health issues,” Cook said.

Town spokesman A.J. Carter said, “The resolutions are pending and may come back at a later date.”

— DEBORAH S. MORRIS



LYNBROOK

Fundraisers to aid wounded warriors

The Lynbrook Fire Department is planning a pair of fundraisers to benefit Nassau County Firefighters Operation Wounded Warrior.

On Saturday, the department plans a doubleheader softball game, beginning at 6 p.m., at Greis Veterans Memorial Park on Horton Avenue.

The first game will pit the Lynbrook firefighters against the Lynbrook Baptist Church.

The second game, about 8 p.m., will pit Lynbrook’s Bravest against the village’s Finest — police — in a battle of the badges.

There is no entrance fee, but raffles will be sold.

On Sept. 20, a community concert will be held from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Earle Avenue in front of the Truck Company firehouse.

Performing will be bands donating their time, Playback and The Project.

The cost is $20 per person, and attendees will receive two soft drinks or beer and all the food they can eat. There will also be a raffle for numerous prizes.

“We owe our wounded warriors an awful lot for their sacrifice, and all Lynbrook firefighters are committed to do their part to help these wounded warriors by raising money for Nassau County Firefighters Operation Wounded Warrior,” said Ex-Army Capt. Steve Grogan, a Lynbrook firefighter and spokesman for the Nassau County Firefighters Operation Wounded Warrior project.

He added that Wounded Warriors from Bethesda Hospital are expected to attend.

For more information or to make a contribution, contact Kevin Bien at 516-993-6074.

— SID CASSESE



RIVERHEAD TOWN

Board work sessions set for Sept. 18, 25

Riverhead Town Supervisor Sean Walter said he plans to devote two town board work sessions this month to plugging a roughly $2 million shortfall in 2015.

The work sessions are scheduled for Sept. 18 and 25 at 10 a.m. at Town Hall.

The town’s budget prospects for next year darkened last week, when the all-Republican town board voted down two options — a bridge loan and a tax cap busting proposal — either of which could have plugged the gap.

One coalition of town board members cited its opposition to borrowing, while another said it was wary of tax hikes.

Barring those measures, balancing the budget will require steep cuts and layoffs, Walter said.

Walter previously estimated the shortfall at $4 million but said he has found some one-shot revenue and savings. Thirteen employees agreed to retire after the town board offered a retirement-incentive program this year, he said.

Walter and other town officials have blamed the gap on a $52 million landfill-closure project from the 2000s, which costs the town roughly $4 million a year in debt service.

The supervisor said his state-mandated deadline for crafting a proposed budget is Sept. 30.

— WILL JAMES



ISLIP

Town celebrates Hispanic heritage

The Islip Town board plans to hold its 22nd annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration and award ceremony during its board meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at Town Hall, 655 Main St., Islip.

Board members will honor people and organizations that have “helped to advance Hispanic Americans living in Islip Town, while celebrating and sharing their heritage,” according to a release from the town.

Community activists Toni Ann Jata, Marian Farese, Robert Perez and Porfirio Alvarez will be recognized. Oscar Santiago’s artwork will also be displayed in the Town Hall board room, and he will be recognized by the town.

The celebration is open to the public.

— SOPHIA CHANG



DIX HILLS

Fire Dept. car raises funds for volunteers

The Dix Hills Fire Department is hosting its first car and motorcycle show Sunday to benefit the department’s volunteers.

The custom car and motorcycle show kicks off at 9 a.m. Sept. 14 and runs until 3 p.m. at 115 E. Deer Park Rd., just north of the Northern State Parkway. It’s free to take a look, but car owners who want their vehicle in the show have until 9 p.m. Sept. 13 to preregister for $15. Day of registration is $20. To preregister and for more information, call the department at 631-499-8836 and ask for Howard Kaplan.

All makes and models are welcome.

“We hope this becomes an annual event,” said Steve Silverman, a volunteer and spokesman for the department. “We were kicking around new ideas for fundraisers, and in the past we’ve done car washes and comedy nights, so were looking for something different that people could enjoy.”

He said invitations have been extended to car clubs, dealerships and car enthusiasts to be included in the show. Proceeds will go to Company Two of the department and will help provide refreshments following training and drills and shirts and jackets for volunteers responding to emergencies.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

— DEBORAH S. MORRIS