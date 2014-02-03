Roundup: Upcoming meetings, seeking women of honor

MASSAPEQUA PARK

Storm preparedness meeting scheduled

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s New York Rising Community Reconstruction Program is to meet in Massapequa Park to seek public input on storm preparedness on Feb. 25.

The meeting will be the third of four planned in Massapequa Park and will be held at the McKenna Elementary School at 210 Spruce St. at 7 p.m.

The public will be asked to comment on a list of priority projects developed from community feedback at a November meeting. More information is available at stormrecovery .ny.gov/nyrcr/community/ massapequa-villagemassapequa-park-and-east-massapequa.— TED PHILLIPS

FREEPORT/NORTH BELLMORE

Tax-grievance workshops

Nassau Legis. David Denenberg plans to hold workshops on Feb. 10 and 25 for residents who want to grieve their tax assessments with the county’s assessment review commission.

“Experts provide assistance, guidance and information on the process,” a spokeswoman for Denenberg (D-Merrick) said in an email. “A question-and-answer session and one-on-one and online assistance follows.”

The grievance filing period began in January and ends March 1.

The Feb. 10 session is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Freeport Memorial Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd. in Freeport.

The Feb. 25 session is set for 1 p.m. at the North Bellmore Library, 1551 Newbridge Rd. in North Bellmore.

OYSTER BAY

Town board meeting moves location, time

Oyster Bay’s regularly scheduled Feb. 4 town board meeting now will be held at the Howard B. Matlin Middle School in Plainview at 7 p.m., instead of at Town Hall in the morning. The town changed the location and time to accommodate public interest in a hearing for the proposed Country Pointe at Plainview development at that meeting.

Beachwood POB LLC, a company controlled by the Jericho-based Beechwood Organization, is seeking zoning changes so that it can build 890 units of housing on a 143-acre piece of land at Old Country and Round Swap roads. The land is owned by a company controlled by billionaire Charles Wang, who would sell the property to the developer if the town approves the zoning change and lifts restrictive covenants. The school is at 100 Washington Ave.

ISLIP

Seeking women to honor in March

The Town of Islip is seeking a few good women. Islip plans to celebrate Women’s History Month on March 18 at the town board meeting and is seeking nominations of exceptional women who have contributed to the town.

“Women have played such a tremendous role in shaping the world in which we live today, and their accomplishments and contributions are seen in virtually every aspect of our daily lives,” Councilman Anthony Senft Jr. said in a release. “It is with pleasure that we pause to remember and pay respect to these women and all their exceptional contributions to our society.”

Nomination forms can be found online at www.townofislip-ny.gov or by calling 631-224-5310. Applicants should submit a resume, brief biography and letters of recommendation to the Department of Parks and Recreation, 50 Irish Lane, East Islip, NY 11730. They can be faxed to 631-224-5316 or emailed to jgabriel@townofislip-ny.gov. The deadline is Feb. 11.

