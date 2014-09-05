Roundup: Village looks to close noise law loophole

Babylon Village trustees could close a legal loophole next week that Mayor Ralph Scordino said technically excused nonresidential contractors from a ban on contractors’ use of machinery in early mornings or late evenings.

The changes to village code, which will be the subject of a public hearing Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Village Hall, would broaden “peace and tranquillity” rules for homes and home contractors to apply to maintenance and construction on any property within the village.

The substance of the rules, which prohibit contractors’ use of power tools before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m., would remain unchanged.

Scordino said the loophole had been discovered during a routine survey of village code, and that enforcement would be strict. “We were lax after [superstorm] Sandy, but now that most of that [reconstruction] work is finalized, we’re coming back to reality,” he said.

Trustees could vote on the changes during their regular 8 p.m. board meeting Tuesday, Scordino said. — NICHOLAS SPANGLER

BROOKHAVEN

Company hired to turn tide on street

Brookhaven Town officials have selected a Medford company to repair an East Patchogue street that was heavily damaged by superstorm Sandy.

The town board plans to vote Tuesday on a resolution awarding a $46,896 contract to D.F. Stone Contracting for storm remediation on Roe Avenue.

The residential road, which runs north and south and ends at Patchogue Bay, sustained significant damage from tidal surges during the October 2012 storm, said Frank Petrignani, a spokesman for the town highway department.

He said 50 feet of asphalt had buckled, guardrails were dislodged and a beach at the south end of the road had been eroded.

The town plans to restore pavement, replace concrete curbs and install bulkheading along the road, Petrignani said. The town also will stabilize soil and install plants to prevent erosion, he said.

The town has applied for a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant to cover some costs of the remediation, Petrignani said. A date for construction has not been set, he said. — CARL MACGOWAN

ISLIP

Shelter ruff and ready with rabies vaccines

The Town of Islip animal shelter plans to hold a Sept. 20 rabies vaccination clinic for residents with dogs, cats and ferrets that are at least 4 months old.

The clinic, held in conjunction with the Suffolk County SPCA and the county Department of Health Services, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the front lawn of Town Hall, 655 Main St., Islip.

Dogs should be leashed, and any aggressive dogs should be muzzled. Cats and ferrets must be in carriers.

A $10 donation is requested but not required. Dog licenses and microchipping services are available for an additional fee. For more information, contact the animal shelter at 631-224-5660. — SOPHIA CHANG

EAST MEADOW

Eat, drink and be healthy at festival

For its 100th anniversary and in conjunction with its mission to build healthy lifestyles and communities, the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Nassau County is hosting a fall festival, with a focus on horticultural education and environmental awareness.

The festival will be at the farm at 832 Merrick Ave. Sept. 19 and 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

Cookies, quiche and locally grown vegetables will be available for purchase at the farm stand. Food and seasonal items such as roast corn, pumpkins, apples, cider, homemade jellies/jams, cornstalks and plants will also be on sale. A variety of garden tours and lectures will be held by master gardeners. There will also be a garden flea market, environmentally oriented not-for-profits providing information to the public, and vendors selling homemade goods. Event organizers are seeking vendors who make their own products for sale at the fair.

Nursery schools are invited to join the festivities on Sept. 19. The cost is $5 per child, which includes a snack, beverage and activities. Call 516-352-8376<NO1>cq<NO> to reserve a spot and time.

The celebration continues Sept. 20 with a community garden vegetable judging contest, a “Fairy House” story and building activity, and a pie auction of delicious goods by expert bakers, as part of CCE Nassau’s fundraising effort.

For more information, call 516-433-7970, ext. 17, or email Nassau@cornell.edu.

— SID CASSESE

LINDENHURST

It takes a village to hold a meet and greet

Lindenhurst Village civic associations are hosting a town hall meeting Sept. 15 that will feature a meet and greet with state Sen. Phil Boyle (R-Bay Shore), followed by a question-and-answer session.

The meeting, arranged with the assistance of village officials, is planned for 7 p.m. at Village Hall, 430 S. Wellwood Ave. It is intended for residents served by the Daniel Street, Heer Park Meridale and Lighthouse Point civic associations, civic leaders said, but others from the village are welcome to attend.

— DENISE M. BONILLA

HUNTINGTON

A dogged effort to waive pit bull fees

The Town of Huntington is taking part in National Pit Bull Awareness Month in October.

The town board recently approved waiving adoption fees for pit bulls and pit bull mixes at the animal shelter during the month.

Officials also approved a free spaying and neutering program in October for pit bulls and pit bull mixes, in partnership with the League for Animal Protection, whose volunteers help at the shelter. The program, similar to one that has been conducted in the past, will be at the North Shore Veterinary Hospital in Northport.

“It is important to provide free spaying and neutering for Pit Bull Awareness Month as well as waiving the adoption fee, to encourage residents to adopt the pit bulls we currently have in our shelter,” said town board member Susan A. Berland, who co-sponsored the resolutions with town Supervisor Frank Petrone.

The effort marks the third year Huntington has participated in the pit bull awareness month program, town spokesman A.J. Carter said.

“Because of the program’s success, it’s practically become a tradition,” Carter said. “Which is why the supervisor continues to sponsor it.”

Residents should call the town animal shelter at 631-754-8722 for more information. The shelter is at 106 Deposit Rd. in East Northport.

— DEBORAH S. MORRIS

MALVERNE

The young and the active at health event

A Free Kids Health Day is planned for tomorrow from noon to 3 p.m. at Crossroads Farm at Grossmans at 480 Hempstead Ave. in Malverne.

The event will be hosted by Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, Assemb. Brian Curran (R-Lynbrook), Hempstead Councilman Anthony Santino and Malverne Mayor Patricia McDonald. It’s aimed at promoting healthy, fun and exciting activities for young children, while providing them opportunities to learn and enjoy wholesome habits at an early age.

“I urge residents to attend the health event and spread the word of wellness through exercise, sports, good nutrition and regular medical screenings,” Mangano said.

Curran encouraged residents to bring their kids and family to participate in a day filled with classes on healthy cooking, juicing stations, hula hoop classes, yoga classes, dental screenings, vision screenings, grow-your-own herb garden stations, jump rope tournaments, family hip-hop sessions, a child ID program, yogurt stations and pony rides.

“This free event ... will be a great opportunity for kids,” Curran said.

The event is co-sponsored by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Coastal Advisors LLC Insurance Consultants and its CEO Richard Salgado, and givethankswalk.org For more information, call 516-561-8216. — SID CASSESE

NEW HYDE PARK

The plays are the thing for adults, too

New Hyde Park wants to expand the use of its theater on the second floor of Village Hall beyond events for children by attracting more entertainment for adults so that more residents can enjoy the renovated facility.

“It’s a sweet little space,” said trustee Donald Barbieri.

The about-100-seat theater, which includes a large stage and lights and sound boards, is available for use by all residents, but Barbieri said the space has so far been used mostly for children’s productions, even after the theater was refurbished about four years ago and “looks great.”

“Before then, it was a theater, but it was a grungy old room, it was a disaster,” Barbieri said. “Most things it has been used for has been children’s stuff.”

Children’s improv classes have been held there, and one of the most recent events was a talent show that featured singing and dancing by children ages 6 through 12.

“It was a mind-blowing show, but we’re trying to get local adult bands in there,” Barbieri said. “We’ve had a couple of them recently, and some others have expressed interest, and we’re looking to get them in there.

“The sound here is fantastic,” he said as he looked around the theater yesterday. “An architect designed this place so that when you hear music in here, it’s beautiful.”

Barbieri stressed that only residents are eligible to use the theater. “The focus is to bring local people in. The village cultural commission is actively trying to recruit local talent.”

Anyone interested in more information on making arrangements to use the facility or possible fees associated with use of the theater is asked to contact the cultural commission by calling Village Hall at 516-354-0022. — LISA IRIZARRY