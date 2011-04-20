'Ruptured Duck' has a history

Regarding "The scoop: This duck's not for yuks" [Business, April 6]: I am appalled that Desmond Ryan of the Association for a Better Long Island is naming an award the Ruptured Duck for incompetence. An award of the same name was given to our brave servicemen upon discharge from the Armed Forces after World War II. The award was worn by these veterans on their uniforms after discharge until they could buy civilian clothes.

I hope some "turkey" out there will rethink the name of this award and change it.

Irvin F. Hitzler, Riverhead